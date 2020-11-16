Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Your guide to what happened in the California election and what’s next

1

The votes have been cast. Most contests have been called — with some exceptions. What have we learned?

See how neighborhoods in Southern California voted in several races and what the results mean for state policy and the makeup of the state Legislature. Californians voted on 12 statewide propositions, see which passed and which failed.

Will the state’s impact on national politics change with so many Californians in Washington? Read about how Southern California Republicans won back seats in Congress. Read our columnists’ perspectives on the election. And catch up on the voting issues that have emerged during the unprecedented pandemic election.

2

How did Californians vote?

Map

Did your neighborhood vote for Trump or Biden? Check this map of Southern California

Here are the latest precinct results from Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Ventura counties.

How this year's ballot measures show California's growing political divide

Divided California

How this year’s ballot measures show California’s growing political divide

Technology

Prop. 22: Here's how your L.A. neighborhood voted on the gig worker measure

LAX AIRPORT, CA - AUGUST 20: Passengers make their way to the rideshare location at LAX as Uber and Lyft drivers held a moving rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights" and to "denounce the corporations' efforts to avoid their responsibilities to workers." Uber and Lyft threatened to suspend services in California Thursday night but a court granted Uber and Left a stay to a preliminary injunction requiring both rideshare companies to reclassify their drivers as employees, meaning the rideshare companies will not suspend service in California tonight as they threatened. Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in LAX Airport, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
Technology

Prop. 22: Here’s how your L.A. neighborhood voted on the gig worker measure

Uber, Lyft and other gig companies spent millions of dollars to shape California labor law in their image. The result: support from voters in neighborhoods as varied as Beverly Hills and Compton.

See where Nithya Raman beat David Ryu in L.A.'s 4th City Council District

Map

See where Nithya Raman beat David Ryu in L.A.'s 4th City Council District

See how your neighborhood voted in the L.A. County District Attorney race

See how your neighborhood voted in the L.A. County District Attorney race

Check this page for live California election results

Check this page for live California election results

3

What the results mean for California

California

California goes big on criminal justice reform, setting a more progressive path

GRANADA HILLS, CALIF. - JUNE 19, 2020. Protesters call for the removal from office of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey during a small and noisy protest in Lacey's Granada Hills neighborhood on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Critics allege that Lacey, who is up for re-election, has failed to prosecute ciops accused of brutality and unjust killings. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
California

California goes big on criminal justice reform, setting a more progressive path

California voters back progressive candidates and policies that promise to hold police more accountable and shift funding toward social services.

George Gascón barely survived his primary. Now, he’s likely to be L.A. County’s district attorney

Housing & Homelessness

Why liberal California keeps saying no to rent control

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: A "Celebrate Renters Rally" in support of Proposition 21, a statewide rent control ballot measure, was held at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The event drew about 80 people. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Housing & Homelessness

Why liberal California keeps saying no to rent control

For the second time since 2018, California voters decisively rejected a bid to expand rent control across the state.

California

Powerful, wealthy interest groups keep tight grip on California proposition system

POMONA, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Patricia Fitzgerald sorts incoming mail-ballots at Los Angeles County Registrar facility at Fairplex on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Pomona, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
California

Powerful, wealthy interest groups keep tight grip on California proposition system

California’s century-old system of direct democracy was created to empower citizens. It is now dominated by powerful and wealthy interest groups.

California

California went big for Biden. Now its cities, counties and schools are seeking relief

Joe Biden and Kamal Harris address their supporters
California

California went big for Biden. Now its cities, counties and schools are seeking relief

Public officials across California are hoping Biden can engineer a burst of financial support, helping agencies respond to COVID-19 while averting big cuts in services.

McManus: Trump will leave, but his toxic politics are here to stay
Republicans push back the 2018 ‘blue wave’ in Orange County

4

Will California’s relationship with Washington change?

Politics

Californians to have most power in the federal government since at least Reagan. Now what?

Vice-President-Elecgt Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., (AP Photo)
Politics

Californians to have most power in the federal government since at least Reagan. Now what?

The vice president, House speaker and minority leader are all likely to be Californians. What does that mean for the state?

California

One of these people could be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' successor and California's next senator

Sen. Kamala Harris, left, endorses California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for the 2018 California Governor's race at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
California

One of these people could be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ successor and California’s next senator

The Times asked political strategists for the most likely contenders from whom Newsom might choose to replace Harris for the rest of her Senate term.

Politics

Kamala Harris makes history many times over as vice president-elect

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-Nov. 2, 2020-Senator Kamala Harris addresses supporters at the drive- rally Monday night, Nov.2, 2020 at Citizens Bank Park parking lot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Politics

Kamala Harris makes history many times over as vice president-elect

Kamala Harris will be the first female vice president, as well as the first Black and Asian American person to occupy that post.

Politics

News Analysis: It's not just Trump. This whole century has been politically stormy

Wilmington, Pennsylvania-Nov. 7, 2020-President-elect Joe Biden addresses supporters at Chase Center in Wilmington, DE, on Nov, 7, 2020 after being named the winners. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Politics

News Analysis: It’s not just Trump. This whole century has been politically stormy

Joe Biden’s election is just the latest power shift in two decades of volatility.

Elecciones 2020: Toda la información en español

5

What’s new in Sacramento?

California

California Democrats poised to make historic gains in state Senate, expand control of Legislature

State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, receives congratulations from Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, after her housing measure was approved by the state Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The California Assembly has approved a multi-bill package to address the state's affordable housing crunch. The bills all need Senate approval on Friday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California

California Democrats poised to make historic gains in state Senate, expand control of Legislature

Democrats in both houses entered the election with a supermajority, enabling them to pass most legislation without GOP help.

California

This Gen Z gig worker ran for office. Now he's California's youngest legislator

Alex Lee, a Democrat from San Jose, became the youngest state lawmaker to be elected in 80 years. The 25-year-old is also the first openly bisexual lawmaker elected to the Legislature. (Courtesy of Alex Lee)
California

This Gen Z gig worker ran for office. Now he’s California’s youngest legislator

Alex Lee, a 25-year-old San Jose Democrat, will become the youngest state legislator in more than 80 years and the first to have come out as bisexual.

6

What happened in Los Angeles County?

California

L.A. County makes history with all female Board of Supervisors

State Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) answer questions from the media after Gov. Jerry Brown, delivered his 2017 State of the State speech.
California

L.A. County makes history with all female Board of Supervisors

For the first time since the board’s inception more than 150 years ago, the powerful L.A. County Board of Supervisors will be all women, each of whom comes with significant backgrounds in politics and government.

California

L.A. County voters approve Measure J, providing new funding for social services

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 04: Protest over police brutality and the death of George Floyd takes place in front of Los Angeles City Hall City Hall on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
California

L.A. County voters approve Measure J, providing new funding for social services

Los Angeles County voters have approved Measure J, which will divert more county money to social services and jail diversion programs.

California

Nithya Raman unseats L.A. City Councilman David Ryu

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Portrait of Nithya Raman. She is running for LA City Council on election evening on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
California

Nithya Raman unseats L.A. City Councilman David Ryu

Raman’s victory marks the first time in 17 years that a challenger has ousted a sitting Los Angeles City Council member.

Housing & Homelessness

A newly constituted City Council could change L.A.'s approach to homelessness

Mark Ridley-Thomas, Kevin De Leon and Nithya Raman.
Housing & Homelessness

A newly constituted City Council could change L.A.’s approach to homelessness

The L.A. City Council’s three newest members bring experience on homelessness

7

How Congress is shaping up

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks to members of her staff and volunteers who helped get out the vote and with her campaign, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, outside her office in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Despite White House win, Democrats are squabbling over losing lower-level offices

Joe Biden is president-elect, yet Democrats are consumed by infighting and finger-pointing after failing to win hoped-for gains in Congress and state legislatures.

Californians to have most power in the federal government since at least Reagan. Now what?

California

Three Korean American women, two representing California, win seats in Congress

From L-R, Young Kim, Michelle Steel, and Marilyn Strickland
California

Three Korean American women, two representing California, win seats in Congress

Three Korean American women win seats in Congress, including Young Kim and Michelle Steel from Southern California.

California

Republicans push back the 2018 'blue wave' in Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Pres. Trump supporter Steve Martin, left, of Westminster, joins fellow supporters as he dances and cheers on passing motorists in front of the Republican Party headquarters on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
California

Republicans push back the 2018 ‘blue wave’ in Orange County

The ‘blue wave’ may be purpling across Southern California as more ballots are cast for Republican congressional members in 2020

8

What voting issues emerged amid the pandemic?

California

Trump falsely claims fraud in L.A. elections. The truth is there were few problems

An official Los Angeles County ballot drop box at Stoner Recreation Center in Los Angeles.
California

Trump falsely claims fraud in L.A. elections. The truth is there were few problems

President tweets long-debunked video questioning legality of vote collection in L.A. County

California

L.A.'s $300-million voting system gets high marks as votes trickle in across California

TOPSHOT - Voters wear face-coverings while waiting in line to vote for the 2020 US elections at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California on November 3, 2020. - The United States started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump's uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy." (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
California

L.A.'s $300-million voting system gets high marks as votes trickle in across California

For the first time, a majority of L.A. County voters cast ballots by mail, relieving pressure at polling places on election day.

California

Oakland ballots not counted after voters wrongly told they were receipts, civil rights groups say

California

Oakland ballots not counted after voters wrongly told they were receipts, civil rights groups say

Oakland voters were told the ballot marking device kept a digital record of their selections on federal, state and local races. In reality, the device only makes marks on a paper ballot that must be deposited in a ballot box.

California

What you should know about how and when California counts ballots

RIVERSIDE, CA - OCTOBER 30, 2020: A voter hands her ballot to an election official to be dropped in a ballot box during a drive-thru ballot drop-off at the Registrar of Voters Office on October 30, 2020 in Riverside, California. There was a steady line of cars up until the 5pm closing time.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
California

What you should know about how and when California counts ballots

While the long wait for election results is unfamiliar in other parts of the country, it’s common practice in the Golden State.

9

Perspectives from our California section columnists

California

George Skelton: Expanding vote by mail in California was a success. Let's do it permanently

NORWALK, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Los Angeles County Registrar collect ballots from drop box located at Los Angeles County Registrar on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Norwalk, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
California

George Skelton: Expanding vote by mail in California was a success. Let’s do it permanently

COVID-19 pandemic or not, California should continue to send every active registered voter a mail ballot in future elections. It makes voting much easier. And there are plenty of protections against fraud.

California

Steve Lopez: Will not having to fend off Trump's attacks mean a California renaissance? Not likely

A photographer walks away with his tripod over his shoulder and Half Dome in the background at Glacier Point in May 2013. A massive sheet of rock has fallen from the vertical face of Half Dome, making one of the most popular routes attempted by climbers in North America even more challenging, park officials said Tuesday.
California

Steve Lopez: Will not having to fend off Trump’s attacks mean a California renaissance? Not likely

The state will be better off, but don’t think the Biden win will cure all California’s ills

California

Skelton: Millions in California voted for Trump. This is deeper than white grievance politics

Everyone who voted got s sticker at the Civic Center polling location, in Huntington Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
California

Skelton: Millions in California voted for Trump. This is deeper than white grievance politics

Voters this year are very anxious about the economy as the pandemic takes a toll on businesses, jobs and retirement savings. They didn’t want to unleash a major new property tax hike that might further cripple the California economy.

California

Erika D. Smith: All hail the new 'queenmaker' of Black politics in California

LOS ANGELES-CA-NOVEMBER 3, 2020: State Senator Holly Mitchell, second from left, dines with friends and campaign team members including Laphonza Butler, Latonya Slack, and Charles Stewart, from left, at CJ's Cafe in Los Angeles, her election day tradition, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Mitchell is running against LA Councilman Herb Wesson for a seat on the Board of Supervisors for the 2nd Supervisorial District. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
California

Erika D. Smith: All hail the new ‘queenmaker’ of Black politics in California

Holly Mitchell will arguably be one of the most powerful Black politicians in California when she leaves the state Senate to be L.A. County supervisor.

California

Nita Lelyveld: The election's over. It's time to unclench our fists and open our ears

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: Angelique McKenna, 25, of Arlington, gets emotional listening to President-elect Joe Biden's speech, played over a loudspeaker at Black Lives Matter Plaza near The White House on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
California

Nita Lelyveld: The election’s over. It’s time to unclench our fists and open our ears

The post-election divisions in America run deep. The nation is polarized. But many efforts are underway to get people who don’t vote the same talking and listening to on another.

California

Gustavo Arellano: In Orange County, pretending coronavirus is fake news wins you elections

City council candidate Tito Ortiz speaks to the crowd during Trump rally at the pier, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The car rally began in Laguna Niguel, where dozens of cars headed north on Coast Highway, and ended at the iconic pier.
California

Gustavo Arellano: In Orange County, pretending coronavirus is fake news wins you elections

Candidates in Orange County show that playing down the coronavirus crisis will help you win elections.

10

California’s Propositions: The winners and losers

11

What about climate change?

Climate change activists Washington DC

Five things Joe Biden can do to fight climate change — without Congress’ help

A divided Congress could make climate action harder, but there’s a huge amount Joe Biden can do on his own.

California