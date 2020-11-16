Your guide to what happened in the California election and what’s next

The votes have been cast. Most contests have been called — with some exceptions. What have we learned?
See how neighborhoods in Southern California voted in several races and what the results mean for state policy and the makeup of the state Legislature. Californians voted on 12 statewide propositions, see which passed and which failed.
Will the state’s impact on national politics change with so many Californians in Washington? Read about how Southern California Republicans won back seats in Congress. Read our columnists’ perspectives on the election. And catch up on the voting issues that have emerged during the unprecedented pandemic election.
How did Californians vote?
Here are the latest precinct results from Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Ventura counties.
Uber, Lyft and other gig companies spent millions of dollars to shape California labor law in their image. The result: support from voters in neighborhoods as varied as Beverly Hills and Compton.
What the results mean for California
California voters back progressive candidates and policies that promise to hold police more accountable and shift funding toward social services.
For the second time since 2018, California voters decisively rejected a bid to expand rent control across the state.
California’s century-old system of direct democracy was created to empower citizens. It is now dominated by powerful and wealthy interest groups.
Public officials across California are hoping Biden can engineer a burst of financial support, helping agencies respond to COVID-19 while averting big cuts in services.
Will California’s relationship with Washington change?
The vice president, House speaker and minority leader are all likely to be Californians. What does that mean for the state?
One of these people could be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ successor and California’s next senator
One of these people could be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ successor and California’s next senator
The Times asked political strategists for the most likely contenders from whom Newsom might choose to replace Harris for the rest of her Senate term.
Kamala Harris will be the first female vice president, as well as the first Black and Asian American person to occupy that post.
Joe Biden’s election is just the latest power shift in two decades of volatility.
More Coverage
What’s new in Sacramento?
California Democrats poised to make historic gains in state Senate, expand control of Legislature
California Democrats poised to make historic gains in state Senate, expand control of Legislature
Democrats in both houses entered the election with a supermajority, enabling them to pass most legislation without GOP help.
Alex Lee, a 25-year-old San Jose Democrat, will become the youngest state legislator in more than 80 years and the first to have come out as bisexual.
What happened in Los Angeles County?
For the first time since the board’s inception more than 150 years ago, the powerful L.A. County Board of Supervisors will be all women, each of whom comes with significant backgrounds in politics and government.
Los Angeles County voters have approved Measure J, which will divert more county money to social services and jail diversion programs.
Raman’s victory marks the first time in 17 years that a challenger has ousted a sitting Los Angeles City Council member.
A newly constituted City Council could change L.A.’s approach to homelessness
A newly constituted City Council could change L.A.’s approach to homelessness
The L.A. City Council’s three newest members bring experience on homelessness
How Congress is shaping up
Joe Biden is president-elect, yet Democrats are consumed by infighting and finger-pointing after failing to win hoped-for gains in Congress and state legislatures.
Three Korean American women win seats in Congress, including Young Kim and Michelle Steel from Southern California.
The ‘blue wave’ may be purpling across Southern California as more ballots are cast for Republican congressional members in 2020
What voting issues emerged amid the pandemic?
President tweets long-debunked video questioning legality of vote collection in L.A. County
For the first time, a majority of L.A. County voters cast ballots by mail, relieving pressure at polling places on election day.
Oakland ballots not counted after voters wrongly told they were receipts, civil rights groups say
Oakland ballots not counted after voters wrongly told they were receipts, civil rights groups say
Oakland voters were told the ballot marking device kept a digital record of their selections on federal, state and local races. In reality, the device only makes marks on a paper ballot that must be deposited in a ballot box.
While the long wait for election results is unfamiliar in other parts of the country, it’s common practice in the Golden State.
Perspectives from our California section columnists
George Skelton: Expanding vote by mail in California was a success. Let’s do it permanently
George Skelton: Expanding vote by mail in California was a success. Let’s do it permanently
COVID-19 pandemic or not, California should continue to send every active registered voter a mail ballot in future elections. It makes voting much easier. And there are plenty of protections against fraud.
Steve Lopez: Will not having to fend off Trump’s attacks mean a California renaissance? Not likely
Steve Lopez: Will not having to fend off Trump’s attacks mean a California renaissance? Not likely
The state will be better off, but don’t think the Biden win will cure all California’s ills
Skelton: Millions in California voted for Trump. This is deeper than white grievance politics
Skelton: Millions in California voted for Trump. This is deeper than white grievance politics
Voters this year are very anxious about the economy as the pandemic takes a toll on businesses, jobs and retirement savings. They didn’t want to unleash a major new property tax hike that might further cripple the California economy.
Holly Mitchell will arguably be one of the most powerful Black politicians in California when she leaves the state Senate to be L.A. County supervisor.
The post-election divisions in America run deep. The nation is polarized. But many efforts are underway to get people who don’t vote the same talking and listening to on another.
Gustavo Arellano: In Orange County, pretending coronavirus is fake news wins you elections
Gustavo Arellano: In Orange County, pretending coronavirus is fake news wins you elections
Candidates in Orange County show that playing down the coronavirus crisis will help you win elections.
California’s Propositions: The winners and losers
What about climate change?
A divided Congress could make climate action harder, but there’s a huge amount Joe Biden can do on his own.