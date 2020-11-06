Urban planner Nithya Raman unseats Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu

Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu conceded defeat in his race for re-election against urban planner Nithya Raman on Friday, becoming the first council member in 17 years to be ousted by an opponent.

Raman will join the council as it confronts a massive budget shortfall, a growing homelessness crisis and a deadly pandemic, representing a district that takes in Sherman Oaks, Hancock Park, Los Feliz, the Miracle Mile and much of the Hollywood Hills.

In his concession statement, Ryu congratulated Raman on her victory, saying the city would need to come together to overcome its various problems. He said he was proud of his work on homeless services, anti-poverty programs and creating clean government, while acknowledging “how difficult it is to implement change in City Hall.”

“Homelessness, corruption and an eviction crisis cannot be solved by any one person alone. It will take all of our best efforts and good faith to build the future we need in Los Angeles,” he said.

Raman, 39, and Councilman-elect Mark Ridley-Thomas, who won the election to represent a Koreatown-to-Crenshaw district, are scheduled to take office Dec. 14. Raman’s campaign did not immediately comment.

Friday’s announcement did not come as a surprise. Raman maintained more than 52% of the vote through each of the county’s vote-counting updates. While she and Ryu remained quiet about the state of the race, various council members have been coming forward in recent days to congratulate her on her victory.

Councilman David Ryu speaking at October news conference. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Ryu, 45, was elected in 2015, running as an outsider against a council aide who had the support of many city leaders. This year, however, he found himself having to defend the status quo as council members struggled to address increased homelessness, rising housing costs and criticism over spending at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Raman, who had the endorsement of Bernie Sanders, worked closely with such grassroots activist groups as the Democratic Socialists of America-Los Angeles and Ground Game L.A. She campaigned on proposals for setting up community access centers for homeless residents and making the Los Angeles Police Department a much smaller, specialized armed force.

The Silver Lake resident also promoted a rent forgiveness plan for L.A. renters that directs cash payments from the city to smaller landlords and provides tax credits for larger ones.

Around 24,000 voters cast ballots in the race five years ago when Ryu won his council seat. This time around, with L.A.'s election timed to coincide with the presidential race, more than five times as many voters cast ballots in the council race.