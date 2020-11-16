Tow truck driver shot to death in downtown L.A.

A 26-year-old tow truck driver was shot and killed Sunday night while working on a stalled vehicle in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 8th and Mateo streets, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The victim and another driver were responding to a call in the area when a witness heard a shot and found the man bleeding, Madison said. The witness drove the man to the guard shack of the nearby Los Angeles Times Olympic printing plant, at 2000 E. 8th St., where he was pronounced dead.

L.A. Times spokeswoman Hillary Manning said The Times’ security team was at the plant at the time, as was the majority of the production team that is responsible for printing the newspaper.

“We’re grateful to the security team for the work they do to keep our employees safe and, as in this situation, their efforts to assist members of the community,” Manning said. “We send our condolences to the victim’s family and friends and hope that the investigation will bring them answers and that time will bring them peace.”

Police did not have any information about a suspect in the shooting Monday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Michael McGarry.

City News Service contributed to this report.