New COVID-19 restrictions hit L.A. County today: What you need to know

Starting Friday, Los Angeles County will order restaurants and nonessential stores to close at 10 p.m. and place a cap on the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings — a maximum of 15 people from no more than three households. It’s part of an attempt to slow the dangerous spread of COVID-19.

Here are the details:

For nonessential businesses permitted to operate indoors — including retail stores, offices, personal care services — occupancy will be limited to 25% maximum capacity.

The number of patrons at outdoor restaurants, breweries and wineries will be limited to 50% max outdoor capacity.

The number of customers at cardrooms, outdoor mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity.

Services at personal care establishments may only be provided by appointment to customers wearing face coverings by staff wearing face coverings. Those that require either the customer or the staff to remove their face covering, such as facials and shaves, are not permitted. Food and drinks cannot be served at these establishments to customers.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars, and all other retail establishments deemed nonessential must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

With COVID-19 spreading at a rapid rate, officials have warned that other public health interventions may become necessary to stem transmission:

If L.A. County reaches 4,000 average cases daily over a five-day period, officials would stop outdoor dining at restaurants, returning eateries to offering only delivery and takeout service for the first time since May.



Should the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations further worsen, the county would impose a new stay-at-home order that would only allow essential workers and people securing essential services to leave their homes, as well as implement a 10 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew that only exempts essential workers.

L.A. officials said they are alarmed by the rapid spread of the infection . For the two-week period that ended Thursday, average daily cases over a seven-day period have jumped by 102%, from more than 1,600 cases a day to nearly 3,300 cases a day. If the number of new daily coronavirus cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday remains the same as Thursday’s, L.A. County could cross a red line as early as Sunday that would put the region on the cusp of a new stay-at-home order.

Whether such an order would happen automatically or wait for a few days hasn’t yet been decided, L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. A new lockdown measure would be another body blow to businesses struggling to survive amid the pandemic. Davis and others said they want to keep businesses open but might not have a choice if the outbreaks cannot otherwise be slowed.

“At this point, no one should be still underestimating the spread of this virus, nor should anyone be questioning the actions we still need to slow the spread and lessen its impact on our collective health and our local economy,” Davis said. “With the surge in transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, it is safe to assume that many people are infected without even knowing it yet.”

Meanwhile, California public health officials on Thursday imposed a limited stay-at-home order :