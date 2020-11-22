Three bodies found in Valley Village home

Three people were found dead in a home in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the home in the 7400 block of Kraft Avenue in Valley Village after receiving a 911 call around 6:05 a.m., said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies showed no obvious signs of trauma, Prange said.

Los Angeles police were still on the scene investigating Sunday morning and could not yet say how the people might have died, said Officer William Cooper, a police spokesman. Information on their ages and genders wasn’t available.