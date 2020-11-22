Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Three bodies found in Valley Village home

A Los Angeles Fire Department patch and badge on the uniform of a firefighter.
Firefighters and paramedics responded to the home in the 7400 block of Kraft Avenue after receiving a 911 call around 6:05 a.m., said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.
(Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Share

Three people were found dead in a home in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the home in the 7400 block of Kraft Avenue in Valley Village after receiving a 911 call around 6:05 a.m., said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies showed no obvious signs of trauma, Prange said.

Los Angeles police were still on the scene investigating Sunday morning and could not yet say how the people might have died, said Officer William Cooper, a police spokesman. Information on their ages and genders wasn’t available.

California
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement