California

Woman’s body found in Pasadena park

Map showing the location where a woman's body was discovered at a park in Pasadena.
A woman’s body was found in a Pasadena park on Tuesday morning
(Los Angeles Times)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found with visible physical injuries in a Pasadena park on Tuesday morning.

The Pasadena Police Department got a call around 7:50 a.m. regarding an unresponsive woman in Hahamongna Watershed Park.

Officers found the woman on the ground near a parking lot and immediately realized she was dead, according to the department.

Foul play is suspected because of the woman’s injuries, police said. The victim is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old. She has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. The motive remains unknown, police said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call (626) 744-4241.

