Authorities search for suspect after two women are shot in Calabasas

Authorities were searching for a suspect after two women were shot in the Calabasas area Wednesday night.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:49 p.m. to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of Villawood Circle in the gated community of Mountain View Estates, said Lt. Hector Mancinas.

Two victims were transported to the hospital and deputies are searching for the shooter.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 5:41 p.m. reporting a possible shooting in Mountain View Estates. Emergency responders requested an air squad for a female gunshot victim who was then transported to a trauma center, according to dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel.

Advertisement

After clearing the call, the department received a second call around 7:30 p.m. from sheriff’s deputies, who reported another gunshot victim. The second victim, also a woman, was airlifted to a hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

“We are asking all residents to stay inside and keep your doors locked,” the Lost Hills station tweeted.