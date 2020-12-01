Four men wanted in fatal gang-related Venice shooting, LAPD says

Los Angeles police are looking for four men they believe were involved in a shooting Tuesday in Venice that left one woman dead.

The shooting occurred about 5:25 p.m. on Ocean Front Walk and 17th Avenue, said Officer Jeff Lee, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. An ambulance was requested for the woman, who was not conscious and not breathing when officials arrived. It’s unclear if she died at the scene or in the hospital. Her name has not been released.

Lee said investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.

The four suspects were last seen heading northbound on Ocean Front Walk, Lee said. Police have not retrieved the handgun used in the shooting. Police are looking for witnesses and video evidence in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.