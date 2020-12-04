Shots fired at L.A. County sheriff’s deputy in Altadena

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly fired, unprovoked, at a deputy on patrol in Altadena on Friday.

The men, described as being in their 20s, fired multiple times at the deputy while she sat in her marked patrol vehicle near Fair Oaks Avenue and Calaveras Street, sheriff’s officials said Friday afternoon. She was not struck.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Altadena sheriff’s station at (626) 798-1131.