Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Shots fired at L.A. County sheriff’s deputy in Altadena

L.A. County Sheriff's Department sign
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said one of its deputies was shot at while on patrol in Altadena on Friday.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Share

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly fired, unprovoked, at a deputy on patrol in Altadena on Friday.

The men, described as being in their 20s, fired multiple times at the deputy while she sat in her marked patrol vehicle near Fair Oaks Avenue and Calaveras Street, sheriff’s officials said Friday afternoon. She was not struck.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Altadena sheriff’s station at (626) 798-1131.

California
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement