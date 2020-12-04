Two found decapitated in Lancaster home; victims possibly teenagers, officials say

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives were investigating Friday the decapitation of two victims, described as possible teenagers, in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to a home in the 45300 block of Century Circle in Lancaster just before 8 a.m. on reports of a possible gas leak.

Once inside, fire personnel discovered a male and female deceased, and the Sheriff’s Department in a statement described the pair as having “lacerations and stab wounds.”

The mayor of Lancaster, R. Rex Parris, confirmed that both victims were decapitated.

“It was pretty brutal,” he said.

The name and ages of the two slain victims were not released by officials, but in a statement, the sheriff’s department described them as “possibly in their teenage years.”

A male and female adult in the home were being questioned by sheriff’s homicide detectives. Two other children at the home were also being interviewed.

Parris said he was still gathering information about the incident but said it appeared that the economy, the closure of schools and public places, and the tight living quarters in homes amid the pandemic had created a stressful environment.

“The social fabric of the country and the world has been shredded, and we are starting to see the aftermath,” Parris said. “What I’m seeing is more and more people feeling desperate, and that can only have one result.”

