Firefighters battle structure fire in North Hollywood

Firefighters were battling a blaze in North Hollywood on Monday night that had spread to two commercial buildings and caused a roof to collapse.

Officials responded to a call at 9:07 p.m. in response to a fire at 5400 N. Tujunga Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By 9:50 p.m., more than 100 firefighters were working to extinguish fire on two buildings and defend a third one in the construction stage.

Margaret Stewart, a spokesman for the department, said she could not confirm whether the buildings had been vacant.

No injuries have been reported.