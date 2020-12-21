Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Firefighters battle structure fire in North Hollywood

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Firefighters were battling a blaze in North Hollywood on Monday night that had spread to two commercial buildings and caused a roof to collapse.

Officials responded to a call at 9:07 p.m. in response to a fire at 5400 N. Tujunga Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By 9:50 p.m., more than 100 firefighters were working to extinguish fire on two buildings and defend a third one in the construction stage.

Margaret Stewart, a spokesman for the department, said she could not confirm whether the buildings had been vacant.

No injuries have been reported.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

