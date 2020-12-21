Firefighters battle structure fire in North Hollywood
Firefighters were battling a blaze in North Hollywood on Monday night that had spread to two commercial buildings and caused a roof to collapse.
Officials responded to a call at 9:07 p.m. in response to a fire at 5400 N. Tujunga Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
By 9:50 p.m., more than 100 firefighters were working to extinguish fire on two buildings and defend a third one in the construction stage.
Margaret Stewart, a spokesman for the department, said she could not confirm whether the buildings had been vacant.
No injuries have been reported.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.