Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Maskless protesters storm a grocery store and Westfield Century City mall

Westfield Century City mall is seen in this 2018 file photo.
(Jerome Adamstein / Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben Vives
Hayley Smith
Share

A group of anti-maskers was captured on video storming through a grocery store and the Westfield Century City mall Sunday in protest of COVID-19 health mandates, at times harassing employees and customers.

Videos on social media showed the group without masks walking through a Ralphs grocery store and arguing with customers. In one video, a man can be seen rejecting an offer of a mask, stating, “I don’t need that; I don’t wear masks.”

One man said he tested negative and called a customer at the grocery store a “mask Nazi.” An unmasked woman tried to ram her shopping cart into a masked man, claiming that he hit her, and was later seen kicking the man in a checkout line.

“Come on, patriots, show him what’s up,” she could be heard saying on the video.

Advertisement

The group then headed to the Westfield Century City mall, where they chanted, “No more masks,” and tried to enter stores but were stopped by employees. On several occasions, the group got into verbal altercations with workers.

Los Angeles police officers were present during the demonstration, but a spokesperson for the department could not confirm Monday whether there had been any arrests.

The event comes nearly a week after a group of maskless demonstrators forced their way into an Erewhon market in the Fairfax district in protest of coronavirus restrictions.

Advertisement

Video showed at least six police vehicles near the Erewhon on Beverly Boulevard. A crowd of protesters chanted in front of the store, some shouting, “Open up L.A.!” One person yelled, “They want you to wear a mask, they want you to lock down!”

The protest also comes as Los Angeles County averages more than 14,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to The Times’ tracker, and hospitalizations continue to climb. On Sunday, 85 people died of the virus, which has killed more than 26,000 statewide.

In California, public health mandates require that all residents wear face masks when outside their home.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement