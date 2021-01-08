Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liquid meth hidden in water bottles can’t fool drug-sniffing dog

Thirty-six water bottles containing liquid methamphetamine
Customs and Border Protection officers found 36 water bottles, seen here, in the back seat of a car waiting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro on Wednesday night. The clear fluid inside was not water, but liquid methamphetamine, the agency said.
(Customs and Border Protection)
By Teri Figueroa
SAN YSIDRO — 

They looked innocent enough, those couple dozen water bottles in the back seat of a car crossing into the United States from Mexico. But they didn’t fool a drug-sniffing dog.

Turns out the clear fluid was actually liquid methamphetamine — some 120 pounds of it inside 36 clear plastic water bottles, Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release Friday.

According to the agency, about 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 36-year-old woman was in line at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, waiting to cross the border in a 2020 Ford Edge.

The dog got a hit indicating the possible presence of narcotics, so customs officers targeted the car for a closer look and made the find. All the bottles tested positive for methamphetamine, the agency said.

Customs officers arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, on suspicion of attempted drug smuggling. They also seized the narcotics, which the agency said had an estimated street value of $344,000.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

