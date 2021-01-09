One person killed, two others wounded in Boyle Heights shooting; gunman still at large

An argument outside a Boyle Heights building erupted into gunfire Saturday night, leaving one man dead and another man and a woman wounded, police said.

The shooting occurred at 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fickett Street, said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene, Orris said.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, he said.