California

L.A. officials cut utilities to Fairfax home after repeated violations of party ban

Party house
(Los Angeles Times)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said it cut utilities Tuesday to a Fairfax district home where at least three parties were held in violation of the city’s ban on large gatherings.

Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office approved the shut-off in line with a public order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 40 people attended a party Saturday at the home in the 800 block of North Curson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home at 11 p.m. after receiving a complaint of a gathering at a “social media influencer residence” and cleared the party, an LAPD spokesman said.

Police previously responded to party violations on Sept. 12-13 and Oct. 17 and issued warning notices.

Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar said in a statement that each time they went to the home, officers informed the residents that large gatherings were in violation of the mayor’s public order.

He said that after the October party, a “mayor’s office staffer spoke with both the property owner and a tenant to warn them that any future violation would result in a disconnection of utilities.”

The utilities will stay off until the mayor’s office orders them to be turned back on, said LADWP spokeswoman Ellen Cheng.

The property owner did not respond to requests for comment.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

