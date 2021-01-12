L.A., city unions strike tentative deal to delay raises, averting layoffs and furloughs

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has struck a tentative deal with civilian city employee unions to avoid layoffs and furloughs for the next six months, by postponing raises for those workers until summer 2022.

The Coalition of L.A. City Unions, which represents clerks, gardeners, mechanics, custodians and many other municipal employees, tentatively agreed to push back a 2% raise scheduled for this month and another 2% planned in June.

Garcetti confirmed the broad outlines of the deal, saying in a statement that he hopes to reach similar agreements with sworn employees at the city’s police and fire departments.

“The COVID-19 crisis has caused the most devastating economic downturn Los Angeles has ever faced, and we have asked our labor partners to help us save jobs and services by deferring their scheduled raises,” he said.

Advertisement

The agreement still must be ratified by the coalition’s more than 18,000 members. If approved, it will push the cost of planned raises into the 2022-23 budget year, when city officials are hoping the region’s economy will have improved, union leaders said.

In exchange, the city will drop its plans for furloughs — one unpaid day off every two weeks — while promising not to lay off any coalition member during this fiscal year.

The concessions are aimed at helping the city weather a financial crisis triggered last year by the outbreak of COVID-19, which caused taxes and other form of revenue to plummet.

Advertisement

Garcetti and the city’s bargaining committee have been negotiating similar agreements with other civilian city unions, including one that represents employees of City Atty. Mike Feuer, whose office had been facing as many as 143 layoffs.

Some at City Hall are hoping Tuesday’s announcement will place new pressure on the Police Protective League, the union that represents roughly 9,800 officers at the Los Angeles Police Department. That union has previously declined to meet with negotiators or offer financial concessions.

LAPD officers are scheduled to receive a 3.25% pay increase at the end of the month. Earlier this week, the department submitted a layoff list to the city’s budget team, identifying 355 police officer positions that could be eliminated in the coming months.

The proposal would take LAPD sworn staffing below 9,400 and eliminate units specifically assigned to combat crime in Venice Beach, Hollywood’s tourist areas and neighborhoods that surround USC, according to reports submitted by the department.

Advertisement

If Garcetti and the council sign off on the cuts, the LAPD would move ahead with the dismantling of units focused on human trafficking, missing persons and white-collar crime, those reports said.

The Police Protective League has repeatedly ruled out the idea of concessions, noting that the council voted in July to cut $150 million from the department’s budget. The move has forced the department to slash overtime pay and reduce the size of the force by around 250 officers.

Last month, the union accused council members for diverting a majority of those savings into a “slush fund” that they would use to pay for alley resurfacing, tree trimming, tree stump removal and other nuts-and-bolts services. The mayor vetoed the spending plan last month and so far, the council has not formally responded.

Advertisement

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, appearing Tuesday before the Police Commission, said he fears the proposed layoffs would greatly reduce the department’s “operational capacity.” Moore said he now believes the department would be capable of maintaining all 21 of its police stations but face “very serious and crippling reductions in services.”

The city’s Executive Employee Relations Committee, which is composed of Garcetti and four council members, has spent weeks trying to renegotiate its union contracts — part of a larger effort to eliminate an estimated $675 million projected deficit.

Last month, budget officials proposed the elimination of 143 city attorney positions, 27 positions in the Bureau of Engineering and 45 positions in the Department of Animal Services, which operates animal shelters. Those reductions are no longer expected, since each agency has found other ways to cut costs, city officials said.

The agreement with the coalition, if ratified later this month, would also stave off the elimination of 273 civilian positions at the LAPD, officials said.

Advertisement

“This is an unprecedented crisis, and we know that furloughs and layoffs would result in a catastrophic impact on the households of LA City workers, many who are already experiencing the job loss of a spouse or other adults in their homes,” said Bob Schoonover, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 721, which belongs to the larger union coalition.

Times staff writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.