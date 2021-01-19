Fires, outages hit Bay Area after strong winds knock down PG&E lines

Strong winds toppled power lines across the Bay Area on Tuesday as numerous wildland blazes broke out in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, including in areas scorched by last year’s CZU August Lightning Complex fire, according to Cal Fire.

At least two of the blazes, in Boulder Creek and Watsonville, prompted authorities to initiate evacuations as strong, dry gusts continued into the morning.

Along streets and driveways of the Bay Area peninsula, garbage cans and basketball hoops had toppled over from the gale-force winds, shed doors appeared blown open — creaking on their hinges — while branches littered sidewalks and paths.

In Sonoma County, one monitoring station recorded a gust of 97 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, reminding residents of fire conditions that normally strike in the late summer and fall.

In advance of the winds, PG&E preemptively cut off power to customers in portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Tulare counties. But power was left on in other wind-hit areas, where power lines were reportedly knocked down. It could not be immediately confirmed if any of those sparked blazes reported Tuesday.

Some of the brush fires burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties were fueled by winds reigniting lingering embers from last summer’s CZU complex wildfire, which burned thousands of acres throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains, including Big Basin State Park.

Others, however, were likely the result of downed power lines or other means related to the wind event, said Cecile Juliette, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Santa Cruz Unit.

Juliette said fire units had been responding to fires throughout the region since Monday night. She said there are currently seven sizable fires burning in the region, ranging from 5 to 10 acres, several of which are not contained.

“It’s hard to believe this is January,” she said, noting that reports of smaller fires were still coming in. Cal Fire is working with local fire departments, she added, and a strike team from San Luis Obispo is on the scene.

Winds peaked Monday night and early Tuesday morning, said Ryan Walburn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, adding that he had received several reports of dust and ash wafting from last summer’s fire zone. Some were visible via satellite.

Winds are expected to die down as the afternoon progresses Tuesday, although red flag warnings will remain for Monterey and San Benito counties until 3 p.m. A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the rest of the Bay Area.

Dry weather and warm temperatures in the Bay Area are unusual, but not unprecedented, this time of year. With the gusty weather moving southward, “this is becoming more of a Southern California story,” he said.