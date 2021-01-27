Vacaville police kill driver who struck patrol vehicle

Police in this Northern California city shot and killed a man who rammed a patrol car during a chase, authorities said.

Police spotted a pickup doing doughnuts in a parking lot behind Vacaville City Hall near police headquarters about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and chased the truck, which struck a patrol vehicle near the Vacaville Skating Center, authorities said.

An officer in the vehicle was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The chase ended a few blocks away, where a police officer opened fire, killing the driver. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, died at the scene, authorities said.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately provided.

Vacaville is about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento.