Metro train operator shot in Boyle Heights; shooter flees

A Metro train operator was shot twice around 4:10 a.m. after pulling into the Indiana Station along the L Line in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of East Los Angeles, authorities said Friday.

Initially transported to a hospital in what was believed to be critical condition, the operator is now stable and expected to live, said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Services Bureau.

The shooter has not been found. Montenegro said detectives will review camera footage from the train platform and train car. It’s not yet clear whether the assailant fired from inside the train or outside.

“Even though there’s many cameras here, they don’t always show the entire incident,” Montenegro said.

Indiana Station, between Gleason Avenue and East 2nd Street, was still closed to pedestrian traffic at 11 a.m. Metro trains are running in both directions on a nearby track but not stopping at the station, Montenegro said.

Detectives are in touch with the victim, whom the Sheriff’s Department did not identify.

“He’s able to provide information to our investigators, which they’re going to use to help develop a profile of the suspect,” Montenegro said.

A motive in the shooting is unclear at this time, he added.