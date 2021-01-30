Los Angeles police sergeant dies of COVID-19

A Los Angeles police sergeant who worked nearly 23 years for the department has died of COVID-19.

Sgt. Patricia Guillen, who was assigned to the 77th Division, died Thursday, according to the department, which made the announcement in a post on social media.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with her loved ones,” the LAPD said Friday. “Patricia, we thank you for your service.”

Guillen was the fifth LAPD officer and seventh department employee to die from the coronavirus.

On Monday, the department announced the death of Officer Philip Sudario, a 25-year veteran officer who was assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station in South Los Angeles.

Other LAPD employees who have died of complications from COVID-19 are Sgt. Amelia “Terry” Martinez, 53, who died Jan. 12; police service representative Raymond Guerrero, a 24-year-old veteran who died Jan. 7; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; non-sworn detention officer Erica McAdoo, 39; and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died in July.