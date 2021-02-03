5 Freeway collision leaves three injured, four lanes closed in Sun Valley

Two men and a woman were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway Wednesday morning in Sun Valley that left a minivan engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Most of the southbound 5 Freeway was shut down, with four lanes closed, as the California Highway Patrol investigated the crash at Hollywood Way, said CHP Officer Ramondo Alexander.

Firefighters arrived around 7 a.m. and began extinguishing the minivan fire as others worked to extricate a man from a different vehicle, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman with the fire department.

Two people freed themselves from their vehicles before firefighters arrived, and no one was in the minivan while it burned, Prange said.

All three adults were taken to the hospital. The woman was in fair condition, and the two men were in moderate condition.

Motorists were advised to use an alternate route if possible, Alexander said. CHP was at the scene, but firefighters had departed.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

“The collision is still under investigation, so we have minimal details,” Alexander said.