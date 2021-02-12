Earthquake: 4.0 quake strikes near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Friday at 3:57 p.m. PT 40 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 58 miles from Porterville, 63 miles from Lindsay, 66 miles from California City and 66 miles from Exeter.

There has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby in the past 10 days.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

