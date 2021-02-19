How can we honor Black History and Black storytellers? Ask our reporters
It’s Black History Month, but here at the Los Angeles Times we tell stories of Black life and Black L.A. 365 days a year. We want to take this opportunity to highlight some of our Black reporters and columnists, and to celebrate the upcoming arrival of two more. We are proud of the work they do, while every journalist in our newsroom takes on the responsibility of uplifting and amplifying Black voices.
Join us on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. for a virtual event with Times journalists reflecting on being Black while documenting this moment in history. We hope you can will part of this important conversation. You can register at Eventbrite.
In the meantime, here are a few stories over the last year that have resonated with our communities:
18 ways to honor Black History Month around L.A.
A Black reporter’s road trip to the inauguration — and a search for America’s ‘soul’
How Black culture made roller skating popular
Column: How a South L.A. doctor is beating the system and distributing vaccines equitably
Why are so many turning to Black herbalists? Their remedies are tailor-made for 2020
This newspaper has never forgotten the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — and its fight continues
George Floyd and the special hell reserved for Black journalists covering his killing
Black Californians Making History
Kamala Harris ‘walking to work’ and into history
How a 22-year-old L.A. native became Biden’s inauguration poet
‘Got back to my roots’: Nia Dennis and the groundbreaking genius of #BlackExcellence
Pioneer of the L.A. look: Paul R. Williams wasn’t just ‘architect to the stars,’ he shaped the city
You can follow and read the work of some of our Black journalists:
Columnists:
Reporters:
Visual Journalists:
Joining us soon:
- Donovan X. Ramsey will cover Black Los Angeles starting next week.
- Marissa Evans, a Metro healthcare reporter focused on communities of color, will start next month.
Thank you for supporting our journalism as we honor Black History and celebrate Black storytellers.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.