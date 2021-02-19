How can we honor Black History and Black storytellers? Ask our reporters

It’s Black History Month, but here at the Los Angeles Times we tell stories of Black life and Black L.A. 365 days a year. We want to take this opportunity to highlight some of our Black reporters and columnists, and to celebrate the upcoming arrival of two more. We are proud of the work they do, while every journalist in our newsroom takes on the responsibility of uplifting and amplifying Black voices.

Join us on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. for a virtual event with Times journalists reflecting on being Black while documenting this moment in history. We hope you can will part of this important conversation. You can register at Eventbrite.

In the meantime, here are a few stories over the last year that have resonated with our communities:

18 ways to honor Black History Month around L.A.

A Black reporter’s road trip to the inauguration — and a search for America’s ‘soul’

How Black culture made roller skating popular

Column: How a South L.A. doctor is beating the system and distributing vaccines equitably

Why are so many turning to Black herbalists? Their remedies are tailor-made for 2020

This newspaper has never forgotten the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — and its fight continues

George Floyd and the special hell reserved for Black journalists covering his killing

Black Californians Making History

Kamala Harris ‘walking to work’ and into history

How a 22-year-old L.A. native became Biden’s inauguration poet

‘Got back to my roots’: Nia Dennis and the groundbreaking genius of #BlackExcellence

Pioneer of the L.A. look: Paul R. Williams wasn’t just ‘architect to the stars,’ he shaped the city

We celebrate Black History Month by spotlighting the Black journalists at the Los Angeles Times. (Micah Fluellen/Los Angeles Times)

You can follow and read the work of some of our Black journalists:

Columnists:

Reporters:

Visual Journalists:

Joining us soon:

Donovan X. Ramsey will cover Black Los Angeles starting next week.

will cover Black Los Angeles starting next week. Marissa Evans , a Metro healthcare reporter focused on communities of color, will start next month.

Thank you for supporting our journalism as we honor Black History and celebrate Black storytellers.

