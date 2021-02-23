Car slams into Paramount home, killing driver

The driver of a car was killed early Tuesday after careening into a home in Paramount, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene in the 16600 block of Downey Avenue around 1 a.m. to find the vehicle on its roof and the driver trapped in the wreckage, Deputy Trina Schrader said.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department freed the man from the wreckage, but he died from his injuries at the scene. The man was identified by City News Service as James Lee, 20.

The crash damaged a fence on the property and part of a wall of the home, shattering window glass and leaving a gaping hole. A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

There were several people inside the home but none were injured, authorities said.

City News Service contributed to this report.