California

Car slams into Paramount home, killing driver

A crashed car lies on its roof in the yard of a home.
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed when his car slammed into a home in Paramount early Tuesday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
The driver of a car was killed early Tuesday after careening into a home in Paramount, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene in the 16600 block of Downey Avenue around 1 a.m. to find the vehicle on its roof and the driver trapped in the wreckage, Deputy Trina Schrader said.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department freed the man from the wreckage, but he died from his injuries at the scene. The man was identified by City News Service as James Lee, 20.

The crash damaged a fence on the property and part of a wall of the home, shattering window glass and leaving a gaping hole. A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

There were several people inside the home but none were injured, authorities said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

