Car slams into Culver City house, dragging 300 feet of guardrail, after police pursuit

A high-speed police pursuit led to a violent crash Saturday night as a car carrying four people plowed into the side of a Culver City home, authorities said.

Video of the crash site shows a red SUV busted through a guardrail on Sawtelle Boulevard and into the side of the house. Its rear wheels remained outside.

The passengers — two men and two women — were not seriously injured, according to Officer Erik Larsen of the California Highway Patrol, and neither was anyone in the home.

One person was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered on the ground nearby, according to Larsen.

The red Dodge Durango was spotted by police as the driver failed to yield around 9:40 p.m. The police pursuit soon followed on the northbound 405 Freeway near the Sepulveda Boulevard exit.

According to the CHP, the SUV was driving on the shoulder of the freeway.

The driver exited the freeway, then reentered going south, finally exiting at Culver Boulevard in Culver City, where it crashed into the side of the home.

Larsen said the SUV took “approximately 300 feet of guardrail” with it.

The offramp was subsequently closed throughout Sunday morning while the California Department of Transportation repaired the rail, he said.

One person who said he was a passenger in the car spoke to OnSceneTV and said he “thought he was going to die.”

He told the news service that his friend was driving when they saw the “red and blue lights” of the CHP squad car and the driver “decided just to run for it.”

Larsen said the collision caused extensive damage to the home.