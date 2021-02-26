Man accused of attacking and trying to bury his wife in sand on Coronado beach

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of attempted murder after police said he attacked his wife on a beach in Coronado, tried to throw her in the ocean and then bury her in the sand.

The 22-year-old woman escaped and ran toward a sidewalk on Ocean Boulevard near Isabella Avenue, police said. The woman then called 911 just before 9 p.m. and told the dispatcher her husband tried to kill her.

Police said the couple had arrived at the beach in the evening and later got into an argument.

Officers found the woman injured on the sidewalk, and medics took her to a trauma center for treatment of moderate injuries, police said.

Officers tracked down the man a short time later after a resident nearby called police to report someone in his backyard. The man, identified as Jose Luis Mares III, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, false imprisonment and violating parole.