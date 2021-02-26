Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs recovered after being stolen during shooting

Lady Gaga, shown in 2018.
Two dogs owned by Lady Gaga, shown in 2018, were turned in to the police Friday evening after being stolen Wednesday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew Ormseth
Kevin Rector
Police have recovered two French bulldogs owned by Lady Gaga that were stolen at gunpoint by two men who shot the music superstar’s dog walker in the chest Wednesday night, a police official said.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who leads the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, confirmed Friday that the dogs “have been located and are safe.”

At 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, two men leaped out of a white sedan in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood and demanded that Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, hand over the musician’s three French bulldogs. As Fischer struggled with the robbers, one of them shot him once in the chest. They grabbed two of the three dogs and sped off in the sedan, described by the police as a Nissan Altima.

Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs’ return, no questions asked. Fischer was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is expected to survive.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the police came into possession of the dogs Friday.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

