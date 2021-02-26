Danny Trejo leads Hollywood charge to find Lady Gaga’s dogs stolen in attack

Veteran actor Danny Trejo is determined to sniff out the thieves who abducted Lady Gaga’s dogs Wednesday night after violently attacking the pop star’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in Hollywood.

When news broke Thursday that Fischer had taken a bullet to the chest trying to protect Gaga’s French bulldogs before they were captured, Trejo expressed his support for the “Chromatica” artist, who made her acting debut opposite him in Robert Rodriguez’s 2013 thriller “Machete Kills.”

Fischer, who was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the shooting, is in stable condition and is expected to survive. And Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her pets, “no questions asked.”

“So sorry to hear about your dogs @ladygaga,” Trejo tweeted Thursday. “We got people out there looking for them.”

The action star’s ongoing hunt for the purebreds has captured the attention of many on Twitter, such as comedian Patton Oswalt, who joked that Hollywood was in need of a movie about Trejo tracking Gaga’s pups “NOW NOW NOW.” In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Trejo reiterated that he and a search team were on the scent.

“We’re not busting down doors,” Trejo told NBC, “but we just know people who deal with dogs.”

Other celebrities who weighed in on the canine robbery were prolific author Stephen King as well as “Pooch Perfect” costars Lisa Vanderpump and Rebel Wilson, who were asked about the incident while doing press for their ABC competition program centering on professional dog groomers.

“It’s absolutely awful,” Wilson said, according to Deadline. “We’re just shocked and devastated, and we hope everyone involved is alright.”

“It’s devastating,” Vanderpump added. “I know those dogs personally, and she worships those dogs. We have that in common.”

Legendary horror writer King mused that the “Rain on Me” hitmaker’s pooches could be easily located by one of his recurring characters, Holly Gibney, a keen investigator most recently portrayed by actress and singer Cynthia Erivo in HBO’s “The Outsider.”

As of Thursday, LAPD detectives had no immediate leads in the case but were trying to determine whether Fischer was targeted because his attackers knew the dogs had a rich and famous owner.

“We’re looking into that, but right now we have nothing to show that that is the case,” LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet told The Times on Thursday. Police have been in contact with representatives for Gaga, who are cooperating with the investigation.

Times staff writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.