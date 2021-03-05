Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Marine hospitalized after alleged assault at Camp Pendleton, authorities say

Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base sign outside the main gate of the base in Oceanside.
(UT File Photo)
By Andrew Dyer
San Diego Union-Tribune
CAMP PENDLETON — 

A Marine was in the hospital after an alleged assault at Camp Pendleton on Tuesday, Marine Corps officials said.

A Marine Corps official declined to offer further details Thursday about the victim, who is a woman, or the circumstances of the alleged assault.

“We are aware of an alleged assault that occurred aboard Camp Pendleton, California, on March 2, 2021,” said Maj. Kendra Motz, a 1st Marine Division spokeswoman. “The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.”

The Marine received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Motz said. She was released from the hospital Thursday.

NCIS did not immediately return requests for comment.

Updates:

8:49 AM, Mar. 05, 2021: This story was updated with additional information on the status of the victim.

California
Andrew Dyer

Andrew Dyer covers the military and veterans issues for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he joined the Navy in 2001 and served for 10 years. After leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to study journalism. He transferred to San Diego State where he worked as opinion editor and editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. Before joining the U-T, he covered the craft beer industry for San Diego CityBeat.

