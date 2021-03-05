Marine hospitalized after alleged assault at Camp Pendleton, authorities say

A Marine was in the hospital after an alleged assault at Camp Pendleton on Tuesday, Marine Corps officials said.

A Marine Corps official declined to offer further details Thursday about the victim, who is a woman, or the circumstances of the alleged assault.

“We are aware of an alleged assault that occurred aboard Camp Pendleton, California, on March 2, 2021,” said Maj. Kendra Motz, a 1st Marine Division spokeswoman. “The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.”

The Marine received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Motz said. She was released from the hospital Thursday.

NCIS did not immediately return requests for comment.