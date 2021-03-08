Bodies of woman and girl found at Rancho Cucamonga home after 911 call

The bodies of a woman and a girl were found early Sunday inside a Rancho Cucamonga home, and authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Another woman was found injured at the home and was hospitalized, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

A 911 call about “an unknown problem” led first responders to the residential neighborhood on Bergano Place at 3 a.m., according to a report. Homicide detectives soon followed.

“My husband woke up to a deep scream,” a neighbor told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “It was the kind of scream that someone was being tortured or in a lot of pain.”

Details about the deaths are still unclear.

Investigators left the neighborhood early Monday.