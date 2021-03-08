Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bodies of woman and girl found at Rancho Cucamonga home after 911 call

A police car is parked behind yellow tape blocking off a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood.
An investigation is underway after police in Rancho Cucamonga discovered the bodies of a woman and a young girl inside a home while responding to a 911 call for an “unknown problem.”
(KTLA)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
The bodies of a woman and a girl were found early Sunday inside a Rancho Cucamonga home, and authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Another woman was found injured at the home and was hospitalized, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

A 911 call about “an unknown problem” led first responders to the residential neighborhood on Bergano Place at 3 a.m., according to a report. Homicide detectives soon followed.

“My husband woke up to a deep scream,” a neighbor told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “It was the kind of scream that someone was being tortured or in a lot of pain.”

Details about the deaths are still unclear.

Investigators left the neighborhood early Monday.

Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

