Snow prompts Caltrans to close 5 freeway, Route 58

Snowfall late Monday evening prompted Caltrans to close stretches of the 5 Freeway and State Route 58 in Kern and northern Los Angeles counties.

About 9 p.m., Caltrans said it had closed the 5 Freeway to northbound traffic at Parker Road in Castaic and to southbound traffic in the Kern County community of Grapevine, a roughly 40-mile stretch. The agency said it was working to clear the roadway but offered no estimate for when it would lift the closure.

Caltrans also said it had closed State Route 58 between Towerline Road and State Route 14. The agency said snow and fog had caused “traffic incidents” along the stretch of highway near Tehachapi.

The agency had no estimate for how long the route would remain closed.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7/status/1371678153630879744

The National Weather Service had warned earlier Monday that rainstorms in Kern County could turn to snow as they moved over the Antelope Valley, dumping snow on State Routes 14 and 138.