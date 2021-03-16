Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Gyms have reopened: Here’s how to have a safe workout amid COVID-19 risks

A woman wipes down gym equipment.
Lenterra Daniels, an employee at Planet Fitness on Imperial Highway in Inglewood, disinfects an abdominal resistance machine while helping prepare the fitness center for its reopening.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Rong-Gong Lin IILuke Money
Share

For those who rely on gyms, the past year has been challenging.

So when fitness centers got the green light to reopen in Los Angeles County on Monday, some members were eager to get back to work.

In Inglewood, Haqumai Sharpe hit the gym after not visiting his local L.A. Fitness for a year.

“It’s been awhile,” said Sharpe, 47. “I just missed my routine.”

Advertisement

He arrived before noon Monday so he could scope out an isolated area to lift weights. During the yearlong pandemic, he had to shift his workouts to playing tennis and running near his neighborhood.

“Now that I’ve been vaccinated, I feel like I can step outside of the norm and go back to the gym,” he said.

California

Painting the town red: L.A. reopens restaurants, gyms, theaters as COVID numbers dip

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 15: Phillip Guttman eats breakfast inside Canter's Delicatessen in Fairfax Village of Los Angeles Monday morning as L.A. County is reopening by permitting various businesses to reopen at a portion of their capacity. Phillip has been coming to Canter's Deli since it opened in the 1950's. Restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity but must maintain eight feet of distance between tables. Indoor malls can operate at 50% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums may open indoors at 25% capacity; gyms, fitness centers and yoga and dance studios at 10% capacity; movie theaters at 25% capacity, with reserved, separated seating for groups; and retail and personal care services at 50% capacity. Canter's Faifax on Monday, March 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

Painting the town red: L.A. reopens restaurants, gyms, theaters as COVID numbers dip

After months of COVID-19 closures, Los Angeles County unlocked a significant portion of its battered business sector Monday, allowing in-restaurant dining, gym workouts, movie-going and a host of other activities at indoor venues.

Sharpe joined a steady stream of gym members hoping to reclaim pieces of their old lives.

Advertisement

Frederic Osho said he lost all motivation to work out during the lockdown.

“I put on weight. I was depressed. It was terrible,” he said. “I did home workouts, but it’s nothing like the gym.”

Fitness centers across L.A. County are allowed to reopen at limited capacity and with social distancing and other restrictions now that the county has moved into the less restrictive red tier of the state’s color-coded reopening plan and the state has reached a vaccination goal. Some gyms continue to offer outdoor activities, which was the only way they could previously operate.

As L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted Monday, “just because certain activities are allowed, or certain reopening protocols are revised, does not mean that these activities are 100% safe and without risk.”

Advertisement

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, and whenever there are more opportunities for interactions with people not in your household, there could be more transmission of the virus,” she said during a briefing. “We do, however, have the tools to protect ourselves from increased transmission. We just need to use them and not get complacent.”

So if you return to the gym, how do you do it safely? Here are some tips:

Sports

What you need to know about gyms reopening across Southern California

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Anthony Carthan, an employee at Planet Fitness on Imperial Highway in Inglewood, disinfects exercise equipment while helping to prepare the fitness center for their re-opening tomorrow morning at 5am after being closed since July of 2020. Exercise equipment is spaced apart to ensure social distancing and the new guidelines allow for a maximum of 10 percent of capacity. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

What you need to know about gyms reopening across Southern California

Gyms reopened indoors in Los Angeles County on Monday at reduced capacity. If you’re heading back, here’s what you need to know.

Masks

Federal health officials warned that people should wear masks while working out at gyms. They released a study that detailed a coronavirus outbreak linked to the infections of 55 people who went to a Chicago exercise facility.

Advertisement

Published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the report detailed how, out of 81 attendees of in-person classes between Aug. 24 and Sept. 1, 68% were infected by the coronavirus.

Most of the exercise class attendees who shared information with scientists said they wore masks infrequently. Twenty-two participated in classes either on the same day their symptoms began, or after they began falling ill.

Of those who were infected, two were treated at an emergency room; one was hospitalized for eight days. No one died.

California

Yelling instructors, ventilation and masks: How to return to the gym safely, avoid COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 03, 2021 - A man works works out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in San Francisco, California on March 03, 2021. 24 Hour Fitness requires a reservation to work out and maxes out at 10% capacity as San Francisco moves into the red tier of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Josh Edelson/for the Times)

California

Yelling instructors, ventilation and masks: How to return to the gym safely, avoid COVID-19

Returning to the gym shouldn’t become an exercise in recklessness, health experts warn.
Advertisement

Ventilation

Officials also advised that fitness facilities should improve ventilation, enforce consistent and correct mask use, and physical distancing — keeping at least six feet of distance between everyone and limiting physical contact, class size and crowded spaces.

The study authors said that the building where the fitness classes were held was not originally designed for group exercise. “Although the facility’s ventilation system was not assessed, inadequate air circulation might have exacerbated transmission in the building,” the report said.

Behavior

A second report published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Wednesday found 21 coronavirus cases last summer that were linked to a 37-year-old fitness instructor in Honolulu. In one of the instructor’s classes — a high-intensity stationary cycling class for 10 participants — all 10 later tested positive for the coronavirus and became sick with COVID-19. No one wore masks in the class, whose participants ranged in age from 31 to 50.

That instructor’s “shouting throughout the one-hour stationary cycling class might have contributed to transmission,” the report said. “Aerosol emission during speech has been correlated with loudness, and COVID-19 outbreaks related to intense physical activity and singing have been previously reported.”

Advertisement

That class occurred just four hours before the 37-year-old fitness instructor started feeling ill. The virus was transmitted even though the stationary bicycles were spaced more than six feet apart, the report said.

Science

Coronavirus spreads readily in gyms when people don’t wear masks

Emily Marczyk, 20 of Irvine, works out on the first day 24-Hour Fitness opened, on the 500 block of Anton Blvd., in Costa Mesa on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The gym was closed for about five weeks.

Science

Coronavirus spreads readily in gyms when people don’t wear masks

The CDC is urging stricter precautions for gymgoers after tracing coronavirus outbreaks to fitness centers where patrons exercised without wearing masks.

Tips for gym workers

Here are some safety tips for fitness center employees from the CDC:

  • Stay at least six feet away from patrons, coworkers and service personnel when possible.
  • Follow workplace protocols and cues, such as floor markings, for maintaining social distancing of at least six feet apart.
  • Wear a cloth face covering or mask in public, and at work, when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Face coverings or masks may prevent people who don’t know they have the virus from spreading it to others.
  • Be careful when putting on and taking off cloth face coverings or masks:
    • Do not touch the face covering or mask while wearing it.
    • Do not touch your face, mouth, nose or eyes while taking off the covering or mask.
    • Wash your hands before putting on and after taking off the covering or mask.
    • Wash the covering or mask after each use.
  • Be aware of contact with frequently touched surfaces.
    • Encourage gym patrons to clean equipment (e.g., free weights, exercise equipment, cardio machines) before and after use.
    • Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes, especially when handling frequently touched items.
    • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after contact with or cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.
    • Bring your own personal water bottle with your name on it.
    • Avoid sharing any personal items with coworkers or patrons.
  • Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You don’t need to wear gloves if you wash your hands regularly (unless they are already required for your job).
CaliforniaSportsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018, where she’s written for the Metro, Calendar and Lifestyle sections. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement