California

Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms reopen in L.A. County today

Two men carry a table to an outdoor eating area at a restaurant.
Nicolas Montano, left, owner of Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, arranges tables for diners with server Jose Vasquez. Gyms, movie theaters and restaurants can open for indoor service today in Los Angeles County.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Alex WigglesworthSonja Sharp
After months of crippling COVID-19 closures, Los Angeles County on Monday unlocked a significant portion of its battered business sector, allowing the return of in-restaurant dining and the resumption of indoor activities at gyms, movie theaters and elsewhere.

Proprietors and employees alike hope the latest round of reopenings — prompted by falling numbers of new coronavirus cases and rising vaccinations — will give the region’s economy a desperately needed shot in the arm.

But business as usual remains a far-off concept for now, and those establishments that are open are still subject to restrictions on how many customers they can serve at any one time, as well as requirements for physical distancing and face coverings.

California

From movies to gyms to eateries, here’s what will reopen in L.A. County on Monday

REDONDO BEACH, CA - JUNE 17: Peet Sapsin directs clients inside their "Gainz Pods," during his "HIIT" class, which stands for high intensity interval training, at Sapsin's Inspire South Bay Fitness, in Redondo Beach, CA, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Sapsin's wife Trinh came up with the pod idea and after researching costs, realized they could build what they needed for safety and distance with PVC piping and shower curtains. The couple build nine of their "Gainz Pods" for the studio, conducting in-person classes and still doing some Zoom classes. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

L.A.'s wider reopening was made possible by its advancement from the purple tier, the strictest category in the state’s four-level coronavirus roadmap, to the more lenient red tier.

A dozen other counties — Orange, San Bernardino, Contra Costa, Sonoma, Placer, Mendocino, San Benito, Tuolumne, Siskiyou, Amador, Colusa and Mono — also officially progressed over the weekend.

Those 12, along with L.A., are home to a total of 17.7 million Californians.

Moving from purple to red clears the way for those counties to permit indoor dining at restaurants and movie theater showings at 25% capacity, welcome back students in person in grades 7 through 12, reopen indoor gyms and dance and yoga studios at 10% capacity, and expand capacity restrictions at nonessential stores and libraries.

Museums, zoos and aquariums also can reopen indoor operations, at 25% capacity.

Starting April 1, amusement parks can reopen at 15% capacity, with other modifications, in red-level counties. Attractions such as Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain will initially be required to limit visitors to California residents.

Outdoor sports, with fans, and outdoor live performances also will be allowed to resume April 1, provided they adhere to restrictions on capacity and concession sales that vary based on their home county’s tier assignment.

While L.A. waited until Monday for its red-tier reopenings, other counties — notably San Bernardino and Orange — threw their proverbial doors open as soon as they were allowed on Sunday.

Virginia Ramirez, a hostess at Belgian Waffle Works in Lake Arrowhead, said the dining room of the popular family restaurant was slammed Sunday morning. “We’re really busy,” she said.

Some Southern California restaurants reopen indoor operations Sunday to crowds, questions

Patrons sit indoors for the first time in months at Kelly's Korner sports bar on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Placentia, CA.

At Social Costa Mesa, a trendy New American eatery, patrons were eager to dine indoors, said Robert Garcia, the manager on duty.

“Business is solid right now,” he said over the clink of tableware and chatter of customers. “I can’t complain. We’re lucky to have what we have going on.”

But other establishments said customers were slower to return.

“It’s not a matter of when the government says you can open, it’s when people reestablish that routine,” said John Connor, owner of Tudor House, a historic dinner theater in Lake Arrowhead. “It’ll be a slow process for people to get their big-boy pants on.”

He said heavy snowfall made heated tents impractical for restaurants in the mountain resort town and unattractive to the area.

“Right now, 90% of the public doesn’t even know we’re open,” he said.

But he had high hopes for April, when he planned to host a mystery theater show.

Opening more venues is not cause for Californians to let their guard down, Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary, said during a briefing Friday. He said there is still reason to be cautious about participating in newly allowed activities, such as dining indoors at restaurants, as any venue where people aren’t wearing masks the entire time carries a risk for infection.

Indoor dining still risky and eating outside is safer, officials warn as L.A. restaurants reopen

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - January 26: People dine outdoors at restaurants at dusk on Main Street in Huntington Beach Tuesday, Jan, 26, 2021. Although outdoor dining across the state is not suppose to resume until Friday, many OC restaurants have been open. The stay at home order has been lifted by California PublicHealth for all regions statewide. Orange County will operate in the most-restrictive "purple" reopening tier, which means restaurants may resume outdoor dining, while barbers, nail and hair salons can reopen in a limited capacity. Photo taken on Main Street on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Huntington Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mixing with people from another household, for instance, should still be done carefully, and it remains safer to dine outdoors than inside in a mixed-group setting, he said.

L.A. County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis cautioned that eating in a restaurant’s indoor dining room still has risks and dining outdoors remains safer.

“People are susceptible to this virus. There are variants that are circulating in our county,” he said. “Many of those can be more easily transmitted, and some may be causing more severe disease.”

The lingering risk of dining indoors at restaurants is one reason L.A. County is requiring that those eating together live in the same household. It is permissible, however, for people from up to three households to dine at the same table outdoors.

Davis said it’s probably better for people who are at high risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19 to avoid dining inside at a restaurant.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

Sonja Sharp

Sonja Sharp covers the Westside for the Los Angeles Times.

