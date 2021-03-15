Welcome back: L.A. County reopens — again

After months of crippling COVID-19 closures, Los Angeles County has unlocked a significant portion of its battered business sector, allowing the return of in-restaurant dining and the resumption of indoor activities at gyms, movie theaters and other venues.

Proprietors and employees alike hope the latest round of reopenings — prompted by falling numbers of new coronavirus cases and rising vaccinations — will give the region’s economy a desperately needed shot in the arm.

Personal trainer Jon Aranita spots Max Baril, 86, at IN Training on Beverly Boulevard in the mid-Wilshire area. Before the pandemic, Baril had been going there to train three times a week since 1987. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A few patrons show up for 1 p.m. screening of “Tom and Jerry” at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD movie theater in Playa Vista. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Regular customers Kelly Cox, left, and Rick Ingold enjoy breakfast at Canter’s Delicatessen on March 15, 2021, as L.A. County is reopening. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Customers dine inside a sushi restaurant in Long Beach on March 15, 2021. Under L.A. County guidelines, restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity but must maintain eight feet of distance between tables. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Waitress Alexis Hull makes a window sign to inform customers that Dale’s Diner in Lakewood is open for inside dining. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Daniel Curtis has the popcorn and water while son Aidan, 4, holds the candy to go with a hotdog, as the two from Torrance prepare to watch “Tom and Jerry,” Aidan’s first movie on his birthday, at the Cinemark Playa Vista. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Xavier Sevilla, 4, of Long Beach touches a bat ray in an outdoor exhibit at the Aquarium of the Pacific that reopened indoor exhibits for the first time since the end of June 2020. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Waiter Victor Alejo serves customers indoors at Figaro Bistro for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lori Joaquin, with son Zac Joaquin, 2, and her sister Robyn Vasquez prepare to have lunch at Philippe the Original near downtown Los Angeles on March 15, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Patrons observe pandemic guidelines as they wait to order food at Philippe the Original near downtown Los Angeles on March 15, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)