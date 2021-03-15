Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Welcome back: L.A. County reopens — again

A teenage boy holds up a young child as they watch a turtle swim past them in an exhibit
Manoa Mancini, 16, of Placentia and brother Kingston, 3, get a close-up look at a sea turtle at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach that reopened indoors for the first time since the end of June 2020.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
After months of crippling COVID-19 closures, Los Angeles County has unlocked a significant portion of its battered business sector, allowing the return of in-restaurant dining and the resumption of indoor activities at gyms, movie theaters and other venues.

Proprietors and employees alike hope the latest round of reopenings — prompted by falling numbers of new coronavirus cases and rising vaccinations — will give the region’s economy a desperately needed shot in the arm.

A masked man on a bench lifts dumbbells as another man, left, watches
Personal trainer Jon Aranita spots Max Baril, 86, at IN Training on Beverly Boulevard in the mid-Wilshire area. Before the pandemic, Baril had been going there to train three times a week since 1987.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Two people are seated together in a movie theater and a third sits a few rows from them.
A few patrons show up for 1 p.m. screening of “Tom and Jerry” at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD movie theater in Playa Vista.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Two men seated for a meal at a booth in a restaurant
Regular customers Kelly Cox, left, and Rick Ingold enjoy breakfast at Canter’s Delicatessen on March 15, 2021, as L.A. County is reopening.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
People are seated facing one another near a sign that reads Sushi
Customers dine inside a sushi restaurant in Long Beach on March 15, 2021. Under L.A. County guidelines, restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity but must maintain eight feet of distance between tables.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A masked woman writes on a sign that reads Dales Diner is Open for indoor dining
Waitress Alexis Hull makes a window sign to inform customers that Dale’s Diner in Lakewood is open for inside dining.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A masked child holds movie theater treats
Daniel Curtis has the popcorn and water while son Aidan, 4, holds the candy to go with a hotdog, as the two from Torrance prepare to watch “Tom and Jerry,” Aidan’s first movie on his birthday, at the Cinemark Playa Vista.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A boy reaches over a glass enclosure to touch a bat ray
Xavier Sevilla, 4, of Long Beach touches a bat ray in an outdoor exhibit at the Aquarium of the Pacific that reopened indoor exhibits for the first time since the end of June 2020.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A masked waiter serves food to two people seated at a table with a clear screen
Waiter Victor Alejo serves customers indoors at Figaro Bistro for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A woman holding a child stands next to another woman picking up a tray of food at a counter
Lori Joaquin, with son Zac Joaquin, 2, and her sister Robyn Vasquez prepare to have lunch at Philippe the Original near downtown Los Angeles on March 15, 2021.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Masked people observe social distancing while standing in line
Patrons observe pandemic guidelines as they wait to order food at Philippe the Original near downtown Los Angeles on March 15, 2021.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Two women are seated at a screened table and a third person occupies a table a short distance away
At Figaro Bistro in Los Angeles, customers enjoy indoor seating for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California
Times Photography Staff

