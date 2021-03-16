LAPD officers responding to reported assault shoot man in South Los Angeles
Police officers responding to a report of a man armed with a knife in South Los Angeles shot the man, who was undergoing surgery Tuesday night, authorities said.
About 6 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of East 109th Street, said Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman.
The officers entered a location and encountered a man with a knife, Lopez said. The exact details of what transpired were unclear Tuesday night, but the LAPD said the officers fired both less-lethal munitions and live rounds, striking the man.
It wasn’t clear Tuesday how many times he was shot or how many officers fired their weapons.
The man was taken to a hospital and was in surgery as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lopez said. He is expected to survive, Chief Michel Moore said at a media briefing regarding another shooting in South Los Angeles.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Detectives on Tuesday evening were interviewing a person who had suffered minor injuries allegedly at the hands of the man. Two knives were found at the scene, Lopez said.
In a separate incident several hours earlier, a man opened fire in the 1000 block of 21st Street at LAPD SWAT officers, striking one officer in the face and the chest, Moore said. The officer’s bullet-resistant vest stopped the round in the chest, and he was recovering from the facial wound at a hospital.
The officer was “shaken and grateful to be alive,” Moore said.
The 37-year-old suspect was shot by officers and died at the scene.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.