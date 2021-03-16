Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fireworks set off large explosion at Ontario house, smoke seen for miles

Map showing where massive blast happened in Ontario, Calif.
A massive blast shook an Ontario neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Faith E. Pinho
A massive explosion set off by fireworks at an Ontario house rocked a residential neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a large response from firefighters and law enforcement.

Residents spread across a vast area reported hearing the blast shortly before 1 p.m. near Fern Avenue and Franklin Street and feeling the ground shake.

“We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently,” a brief statement from the city’s official Twitter account said. “The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area.”

The city tweeted that a large cache of fireworks ignited at a house, setting the residence on fire. Smoke could be seen from as far away as Anaheim.

The Ontario Fire Department said multiple units were on scene assessing the situation.

Some residents on social media said the blast appeared to damage other homes.

Ontario officials said explosions from the fireworks continued to be heard after the initial blast. A video on social media shows a fiery explosion followed by a large plume of smoke.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.

