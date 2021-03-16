Fireworks set off large explosion at Ontario house, smoke seen for miles

A massive explosion set off by fireworks at an Ontario house rocked a residential neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a large response from firefighters and law enforcement.

Residents spread across a vast area reported hearing the blast shortly before 1 p.m. near Fern Avenue and Franklin Street and feeling the ground shake.

“We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently,” a brief statement from the city’s official Twitter account said. “The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area.”

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

The city tweeted that a large cache of fireworks ignited at a house, setting the residence on fire. Smoke could be seen from as far away as Anaheim.

The Ontario Fire Department said multiple units were on scene assessing the situation.

Some residents on social media said the blast appeared to damage other homes.

Big explosive happening in Ontario, kinda close to it so it was really loud and shook the place a tiny bit. Pretty sure firework stand exploded due to the fireworks in the video #Ontario pic.twitter.com/tPxb2bWtZE — Raymond Gonzalez (@Mgon15Ray) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Ontario officials said explosions from the fireworks continued to be heard after the initial blast. A video on social media shows a fiery explosion followed by a large plume of smoke.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.