Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

How trying to recall Newsom could backfire on California Republicans

A sign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom in San Diego.
(Karen Pearlman / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By George SkeltonCapitol Journal Columnist 
Share
SACRAMENTO — 

It’s possible that Gov. Gavin Newsom will be yanked from office in a recall election. But it’s more likely that he’ll emerge from the brawl stronger than ever.

And a stronger Newsom could mean an even weaker California Republican Party, which will have tried to topple the Democratic governor and failed, squandering energy, money and what’s left of its influence.

“The danger for Republicans is that they should be careful what they wish for. They might get it,” veteran GOP political strategist Marty Wilson told me recently before the recall effort looked like a cinch to qualify for a special election ballot.

“It’s a very fraught situation for the California Republican Party.”

Advertisement

The deadline for turning in nearly 1.5 million voter signatures was Wednesday. Recall campaign officials said they have collected more than 2 million. Both the national and state Republican committees strongly endorsed and helped fund the signature-collection drive.

Wilson, executive vice president for public affairs of the California Chamber of Commerce — he oversees the powerful organization’s political activities — believes in what he calls the “Woody Hayes doctrine.” Hayes was a legendary Ohio State University football coach.

“Hayes was once asked, ‘Why don’t you throw more forward passes?’” Wilson says. “His teams mostly ran the ball. Hayes answered, ‘Because three things can happen and two of them are bad.’”

A pass can be caught. But it also can fall incomplete, wasting a down, or be intercepted.

Advertisement

“Three things can happen in this recall,” Wilson says, “and two of them are bad.”

California

As Newsom recall hits milestone, Democrats scramble for united front to keep governor in office

Gavin Newsom speaks with media in San Francisco before departing on a weeklong California bus tour on Tuesday.

California

As Newsom recall hits milestone, Democrats scramble for united front to keep governor in office

Wednesday is the deadline for the recall campaign to submit signatures to the state to qualify an election for the ballot. Democrats across California are rallying behind the governor to prevent his ouster.

More Coverage

What you need to know about the attempt to recall Newsom

The one good thing for the GOP would be if Newsom got bounced. But even then, the timing would be bad. A new Republican governor would have to immediately begin running for reelection in 2022.

And, as Wilson adds in an understatement, “There’s no guarantee he could hold the office.” Not in this blue state in a high-turnout general election.

Advertisement

One bad thing that could happen for the GOP would be if an even more liberal Democrat entered the recall race and won.

“You’ve got to think this thing through,” says Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. “What happens if [Assemblywoman] Lorena Gonzalez runs?”

But it’s a safe bet that the San Diego Democrat, who authored the 2019 labor-backed legislation requiring companies to hire independent contractors as employees, will not be running in the recall election. She’s close to labor, which strongly opposes the recall.

A possible Democratic candidate, however, is former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. He’s a former state Assembly speaker who long has coveted the governorship.

Advertisement

Villaraigosa has been calling around the state feeling out possible support for a candidacy, plugged-in sources tell me. His intention is to watch the polls, measure Newsom’s strength and decide sometime in summer when an election date is set and there’s a deadline for filing candidacies.

California

Newsom acknowledges recall is likely to qualify for the ballot as final signatures are turned in

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. The California Republican Party is giving $125,000 to the campaign aimed at recalling Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The infusion of cash comes at a critical time for organizers, who are required to collect 1.5 million valid petition signatures by mid-March to qualify the proposal for the ballot. The funds will go toward hiring workers to gather signatures. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

California

Newsom acknowledges recall is likely to qualify for the ballot as final signatures are turned in

He vowed to not only beat the recall effort but to run for reelection in 2022, saying he expects that his administration’s efforts to vaccinate Californians and rekindle a state economy flattened by the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major success.

More Coverage

Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose enters likely recall election against Newsom
Op-Ed: Newsom’s recall is a predictable response to one-party rule

In a field crowded with Republicans and recall target Newsom not allowed on the ballot, Villaraigosa could wind up as governor. But it’s doubtful he’ll run. He would be denounced as a party pariah eating into Newsom’s anti-recall base.

Villaraigosa ran against Newsom in 2018 and finished a distant third in the top-two primary with only 13% of the vote. Newsom was first, followed by Republican businessman John Cox. Newsom trounced Cox in a general election landslide.

Advertisement

Cox is running again, along with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the latest Republican candidate, former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose of Sacramento. None have the broad appeal of movie action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was elected governor during the 2003 recall of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis.

The second possible bad thing for Republicans would be strengthening Newsom for his reelection race next year.

Recall advocates will fire their most potent ammunition at the governor — accusing him of being too slow on reopening schools, inconsistency in closing restaurants and small businesses, incompetency in paying out billions in fraudulent unemployment claims and hypocrisy in dining at the French Laundry.

OK, when he survives that, then what? There won’t be much left.

Advertisement

Newsom does have a tendency to overpromise and screw up, restocking his critics’ ammo drawer. But odds are it’s not going to get any worse for him.

He’ll have more than enough campaign cash. There’s no limit on donations to a governor defending against a recall. He can get a jump-start on 2022 reelection campaigning.

California

Column: Newsom’s State of the State address felt like a campaign kickoff to sink the recall effort

LOS ANGELES CA - March 09: Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his third State of the State address to the Legislature and public virtually from en empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 9, 2021. There is no in-person audience at the outdoor location and public health guidelines are strictly observed. Photo taken at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: Newsom’s State of the State address felt like a campaign kickoff to sink the recall effort

The conventional analysis is that Newsom waited until there was better news to report on COVID-19 and timed the speech to coincide with when recall sponsors are ready to submit enough voter signatures to presumably qualify their effort for the ballot, columnist George Skelton writes.

More Coverage

‘Universal basic income’ champion Michael Tubbs joins Newsom team as an advisor

It’s possible that both Newsom and the GOP could be winners. The recall attempt might inject Republican voters with needed enthusiasm and expand the party’s donor lists.

Advertisement

“It’s firing up the base,” Republican consultant Matt Rexroad says. “If this gets on the ballot, Republicans are going to be jazzed.”

“I don’t think it really backfires on Republicans,” GOP consultant Rob Stutzman says. “Backfire on what? Republicans have virtually nothing to lose.”

Stutzman, who was Schwarzenegger’s spokesman when Davis was recalled, adds: “Newsom could end up stronger. But he could be weakened as well if he narrowly pulls it off.”

Newsom will try to pollute the recall effort with the stench of former President Trump, who lost by nearly 2 to 1 in California. That shouldn’t be hard. All the major GOP candidates so far supported Trump.

Advertisement

Recall officials say that more than a third of the voters who signed recall petitions were non-Republicans. Many independents and Democrats are angry at Newsom’s pandemic decisions.

But their final choice will be between keeping a Democrat or installing a Republican Trump supporter. In this hyperpolarized atmosphere, the best bet is they’ll stick with Newsom — and make him stronger.

CaliforniaPoliticsCalifornia Law & Politics
George Skelton

Political columnist George Skelton has covered government and politics for nearly 60 years and for The Times since 1974.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement