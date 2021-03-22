Less than 30% of students ready to return to LAUSD campuses, survey shows

Fewer than 3 in 10 students would return to campus, based on survey results compiled by Los Angeles school officials, with the rates much worse in areas hard hit by the pandemic and for students in middle and high schools, who must continue to learn online even when back in classrooms.

Of those families who submitted a district survey, 42% opted for a return to campus. However, when those responses are applied to 465,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade — accounting for the default to online learning for those who did not respond — the numbers are stark: 28% of elementary school students would return, 17% of middle schoolers, 10% of high schoolers.

School district officials have launched a confidence-building campaign to persuade families to come back, citing safety standards among the strictest in the nation and the harms of learning loss. Last week there were more than 40 “town halls” — one of the most notable was Sunday, when district officials appeared with local clergy to make the pitch, answer questions and ease anxieties.

“This is an urgent challenge for all of us to address, not just those who work in schools,” L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said in remarks prepared for his Monday weekly broadcast. “The best learning for most students happens in a school classroom and some children may face a lifetime of consequence if they’re not back in a school classroom sometime soon.”

Advertisement

Part of that effort also will include beginning to make vaccinations available at campuses to family members in low-income communities. Although school employees will have the opportunity to be inoculated and achieve full immunity, the same won’t be true for students and all their family members.

Two school vaccination centers will open this week — one in East Los Angeles, one in South Los Angeles. St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will provide the clinical staff and doses of vaccine, while the district will oversee community outreach, appointment scheduling and support at the schools, Beutner said.

In his remarks Beutner also set April 12 as the week when campuses would begin to reopen at the elementary school level, starting with 50 schools and 10 early education centers.

“Any issues that arise can be addressed and everything we learn can be shared in advance of the reopening of all elementary schools and all early education centers the week of April 19,” Beutner said.

Advertisement

Families were supposed to make their choice by last Friday on whether to return, but only about half of families responded. Officials have emphasized that those who don’t respond will remain online for the remainder of the school year.

Officials decided to keep the survey open to obtain more responses. Beutner said he anticipated that the final figures would rise “as more families become comfortable over the next couple of weeks with all of the safety efforts at schools.”