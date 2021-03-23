Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Have you experienced anti-Asian racism over decades? We want to share your story

Attendees of he Lantern Festival of Hope on Feb. 26 in Ladera Ranch
Attendees of he Lantern Festival of Hope on Feb. 26 in Ladera Ranch marked the last day of Lunar New Year and denounced anti-Asian racism.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica Q. ChenVideo Journalist 
Though incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise, racism against the Asian community is nothing new.

We’d like to tell the stories of the generation of Asian Americans who were born before 1970. We want to talk to you about your memories of growing up and raising a family. We want to explore the idea of feeling like a “foreigner” and to learn about your feelings around recent attacks on the Asian community.

If you or someone you know would like to take part, fill out our short survey and briefly tell us about your experience.

Jessica Q. Chen

Jessica Q. Chen joined the Los Angeles Times video team in 2016. Previously, she produced films out of the Middle East for the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and UNHCR. Her work on a National Geographic feature-length documentary film about the Syrian civil war premiered at Tribeca in 2017. She has a master’s degree in investigative reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s in biology from UC Irvine.

