Have you experienced anti-Asian racism over decades? We want to share your story

Though incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise, racism against the Asian community is nothing new.

We’d like to tell the stories of the generation of Asian Americans who were born before 1970. We want to talk to you about your memories of growing up and raising a family. We want to explore the idea of feeling like a “foreigner” and to learn about your feelings around recent attacks on the Asian community.

If you or someone you know would like to take part, fill out our short survey and briefly tell us about your experience.