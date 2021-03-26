Video shows SUV striking child as he ran after ice cream truck in South L.A. hit-and-run

Authorities released surveillance video of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 11-year-old boy who was running after an ice cream truck in South Los Angeles.

The child was struck by a man driving a gray or beige 2002 Chevy Tahoe SUV on 42nd Street just east of McKinley Avenue at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The driver got out of the SUV after hitting the child, but then got back in and drove on without identifying himself or rendering aid, according to investigators. The child’s mother told KTLA-TV that the man left her son lying on the ground and didn’t call for help.

(Warning: Video may be disturbing)

The child was rushed to L.A. County-USC Medical Center with severe injuries, but family members reported he was in stable condition, according to KTLA.

The vehicle, which had a license plate number of 6SEZ288, was reported stolen out of the Rampart Division three days before the hit-and-run, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Calvin Dehesa at (213) 833-3713, or to email 31161@lapd.online.