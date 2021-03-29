Things to do in Southern California after you’re vaccinated
As more people are getting the vaccine and more places are reopening, here are a handful of ways to spend your time in Southern California.
After being closed to the public for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Anita is reopening to fans at a limited capacity.
The park’s initial reopening will be for hotel guests, pass holders and existing ticket holders, with a wider opening for the general public on April 15.
The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, after being forced to close two weeks into its 2020 season, have reopened with new social distancing rules.
L.A. is full of phenomenal pools, spectacular spas and supercool five-star hotels waiting for us to explore. Now there’s a way to do that on a budget.
More than 25 California museums have reopened or set dates. Here’s the latest list
Museums in L.A., Orange and other Southern California counties, as well as in San Francisco, are opening. Here’s our updated list of confirmed reopening dates.
Los Angeles County of Museum of Art will reopen its galleries Thursday. As of now, it’s set to be the first major L.A. museum to welcome back guests.
As destinations shuttered by the pandemic begin to reopen, you can visit some local museums. Or, if you’re still more comfortable outdoors, check out our hiking guide and a driving tour of Claremont architecture.