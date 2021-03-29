Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Things to do in Southern California after you’re vaccinated

A boy points out a butterfly inside a greenhouse.
Billy Ryder, 4, with grandfather Bill Ryder, visits the Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum on March 18. The rest of the museum is set to open Thursday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Share

As more people are getting the vaccine and more places are reopening, here are a handful of ways to spend your time in Southern California.

There are 7 stories.

Advertisement