California

Firefighters battle brush fire in Angeles National Forest

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Firefighters Monday afternoon were battling a brush fire in steep and rugged terrain in the Angeles National Forest.

Officials with the forest sent an alert just before 5 p.m. on Twitter that crews were responding to the Springs fire by Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road.

John Clearwater, a spokesperson for the agency, said the fire had grown to more than 50 acres. Officials said the fire is being fueled by 20 to 30 mph winds and is moving east.

“This is our third brush fire in two days,” he said. “Conditions on the Angeles are extremely dry, and we ask that everybody please be especially cautious with fire.”

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

