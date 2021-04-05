Firefighters battle brush fire in Angeles National Forest

Firefighters Monday afternoon were battling a brush fire in steep and rugged terrain in the Angeles National Forest.

Officials with the forest sent an alert just before 5 p.m. on Twitter that crews were responding to the Springs fire by Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road.

BRUSH FIRE | FS79 #AngelesForest | Big Pines Highway x Big Rock Creek Rd | #LACoFD 1st Alarm brush assignment assisting @Angeles_NF with the 50 acre #SpringsFire. LAC assisting with Air Attack and structure protection. — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) April 6, 2021

John Clearwater, a spokesperson for the agency, said the fire had grown to more than 50 acres. Officials said the fire is being fueled by 20 to 30 mph winds and is moving east.

“This is our third brush fire in two days,” he said. “Conditions on the Angeles are extremely dry, and we ask that everybody please be especially cautious with fire.”