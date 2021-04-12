Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Venomous snake bites employee at San Diego Zoo

A lion statue at the zoo's entrance.
The entrance to the San Diego Zoo.
(Sam Hodgson / San Diego Union-Tribune)

An African bush viper bit a wildlife care specialist about 2 p.m. Monday

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A venomous snake bit a San Diego Zoo employee Monday afternoon, and paramedics took the staffer to a hospital.

About 2 p.m., an African bush viper bit a wildlife care specialist who was caring for the reptile outside of the public area, zoo spokesperson Andrew James said.

“Although the San Diego Zoo cares for a number of venomous reptiles, incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape,” he said in a statement.

As is protocol, he said, the staffer was immediately taken to the hospital, by San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics, for evaluation and medical care.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

