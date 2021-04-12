Venomous snake bites employee at San Diego Zoo
An African bush viper bit a wildlife care specialist about 2 p.m. Monday
A venomous snake bit a San Diego Zoo employee Monday afternoon, and paramedics took the staffer to a hospital.
About 2 p.m., an African bush viper bit a wildlife care specialist who was caring for the reptile outside of the public area, zoo spokesperson Andrew James said.
“Although the San Diego Zoo cares for a number of venomous reptiles, incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape,” he said in a statement.
As is protocol, he said, the staffer was immediately taken to the hospital, by San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics, for evaluation and medical care.
Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
