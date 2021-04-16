Ninth LAPD employee dies from COVID-19

A 31-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department died Thursday night of complications from COVID-19. A total of nine members of the force — seven sworn officers and two civilian members — have now died from the disease.

Sgt. Anthony White, supervisor in the Transit Services Division, began his career with the department in 1990, officials said.

“Sad to lose a friend and good man,” tweeted LAPD Capt. Brian Brixler. “Will miss your smile brother.”

The police department lost its first officer to COVID-19 last July.

“Our deepest condolences to his friends and loved ones in this most difficult time,” the department said in a Twitter post.

Over the course of his career, White worked at the Wilshire, Van Nuys, Hollenbeck, Southeast and Southwest stations, in the Metro, South Bureau gangs, internal affairs and, most recently, transit services divisions.

White is survived by his wife, two teenage children, his parents and two sisters.

Several officials on Friday offered condolences.

“We mourn the loss of LAPD Sgt. Anthony White of the Transit Services Division,” tweeted Mike Feuer, L.A.’s city attorney. “We join his family, including his LAPD family, and other loved ones in honoring his 31 year career dedicated to keeping Los Angeles safe.”

“Our prayers are with Sgt. White’s family, friends and co-workers during their time of sadness,” tweeted the officers’ union, LAPD Protective League. “RIP Sgt. White.”

A total of 2,690 LAPD employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year, and 78 were self-isolating at home or recovering due to exposure as of Thursday, the department’s Emergency Operations Center reported.

The other LAPD employees who have died of complications from COVID-19 were Sgt. Patricia Guillen, who was assigned to the 77th Division; Officer Philip Sudario, a 25-year veteran; Sgt. Amelia “Terry” Martinez; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran; Officer Valentin Martinez; Security Officer Dexter de los Santos; non-sworn detention Officer Erica McAdoo; and Police Service Representative Raymond Guerrero, a 24-year veteran.

City News Service contributed to this report.

