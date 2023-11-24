Santa Ana College football coach Anthony White dies after bout with cancer

The high school and junior college football community is in mourning after the death of Santa Ana College football coach Anthony White. He was 42. He had been battling cancer, the school announced.

White served as inspiration for young Black coaches wanting to move up in the profession. During a seven-year run at Buena Park that ended in 2016, he won a league title in his final season. He also served as a commentator for LA36. He became head coach at Santa Ana College in 2021.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Head Football Coach Anthony White after a courageous battle with cancer.



Anthony has left an indelible mark on SAC Athletics and everyone who was blessed to know him. pic.twitter.com/nPwEuMiOqF — SAC Dons (@SACDons) November 24, 2023

He is survived by his wife and two children.