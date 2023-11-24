Advertisement
High School Sports

Santa Ana College football coach Anthony White dies after bout with cancer

Santa Ana College football coach Anthony White poses for a photo clasping a ball in his hands.
Santa Ana College football coach Anthony White.
(Santa Ana College)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The high school and junior college football community is in mourning after the death of Santa Ana College football coach Anthony White. He was 42. He had been battling cancer, the school announced.

White served as inspiration for young Black coaches wanting to move up in the profession. During a seven-year run at Buena Park that ended in 2016, he won a league title in his final season. He also served as a commentator for LA36. He became head coach at Santa Ana College in 2021.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement