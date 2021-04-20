L.A. temporarily closes Dodger Stadium, other vaccination sites after Chauvin verdict

The city of Los Angeles shut down Dodger Stadium and eight other COVID-19 vaccination sites Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of mass demonstrations after the murder conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The closures, which also apply to mobile vaccination clinics run by the city, are temporary and are a “simple precaution,” according to the office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Patients who had vaccination appointments scheduled at city sites on Tuesday afternoon should be notified by Carbon Health, the company that manages the city’s sites, the mayor’s office said. The city will automatically reschedule the appointments for sometime later this week.

The sites that are temporarily closing are Cal State Los Angeles, Crenshaw Christian Center, Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, Lincoln Park, Los Angeles Southwest College, Pierce College, San Fernando Park and USC.

In a text message sent to patients and reviewed by The Times, Carbon Health said the closures were a “simple precaution.”

“Your appointment for today will be rescheduled automatically, and you will receive an update within the next 48 hours,” the message read. “We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Some people said on social media Tuesday afternoon that they only learned of the closures when they arrived for their vaccination appointments and were turned away.

The vaccination sites run by L.A. County — including four “mega pods” at the Pomona Fairplex, the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge and the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey — will remain open, a county public health spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Times staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.