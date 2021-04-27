How can parents navigate school reopenings? Ask L.A. Times reporters
More than a year after schools transitioned to virtual instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of California’s public and charter schools are allowed to return to in-person instruction. Each district has different rules for the return to class and a different timeline for doing so. It’s a confusing time for many parents and students who may wonder whether to return to class at all while the different speeds of reopening increase inequities along language, race and geographic fault lines.
L.A. Times reporters Howard Blume, Paloma Esquivel and Sonja Sharp are covering the transition and reporting on the various models for instruction, safety and results.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the education reporters, along with columnist Sandy Banks, will be live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook to answer your questions about their work, their recent coverage of school reopenings and disparities in online learning.
RSVP to the event on our Eventbrite page to be alerted when the event begins. If you have questions for our reporters in advance, you may leave them in the comments at the bottom of this article.
Here is some of our recent reporting on the return to school.
California policymakers are pushing for schools to reopen. But there’s no consensus among parents and caregivers about whether students should return.
In-person schooling looks very different from neighborhood to neighborhood, especially at the elementary school level.
Some 1.1 million students in California are English learners. Experts say schools must make immediate and swift interventions to salvage their education.
Experts say many of those reentering high school this spring aren’t so much returning to campus as reverting to a previous form.
For children in kindergarten and transitional kindergarten, school itself is terra incognita. April is the first time many have been in a classroom.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.