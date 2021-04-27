How can parents navigate school reopenings? Ask L.A. Times reporters

More than a year after schools transitioned to virtual instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of California’s public and charter schools are allowed to return to in-person instruction. Each district has different rules for the return to class and a different timeline for doing so. It’s a confusing time for many parents and students who may wonder whether to return to class at all while the different speeds of reopening increase inequities along language, race and geographic fault lines.

L.A. Times reporters Howard Blume, Paloma Esquivel and Sonja Sharp are covering the transition and reporting on the various models for instruction, safety and results.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the education reporters, along with columnist Sandy Banks, will be live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook to answer your questions about their work, their recent coverage of school reopenings and disparities in online learning.

RSVP to the event on our Eventbrite page to be alerted when the event begins. If you have questions for our reporters in advance, you may leave them in the comments at the bottom of this article.

Here is some of our recent reporting on the return to school.