It’s never been easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine — even without an appointment

It’s never been easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine in California, officials say, with Los Angeles County and many other counties now offering vaccines at some sites without requiring an appointment.

“This will be our first full week where everybody can just walk in, and you don’t need to make an appointment,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. “It is really easy to get vaccinations now.”

Vaccine supply increases

Los Angeles County is continuing a drop-in option for everyone age 16 and older to get COVID-19 vaccines without booking an appointment through Thursday at eight county-run vaccination sites while supplies last: the Forum (Inglewood), Balboa Sports Complex (Encino), College of the Canyons (Santa Clarita), Cal State Northridge, Eugene A. Obregon Park (East L.A.), Pomona Fairplex, L.A. County Office of Education (Downey) and the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center. People should bring a photo identification and proof of living or working in L.A. County; and those aged 16 and 17 must bring a parent or guardian.

With vaccine supplies now ample, there also appears to be a wide availability of vaccination appointments available in San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Some counties in Northern California are also reporting a healthy supply, including Santa Clara, the region’s most populous.

Advertisement

“It’s great to finally see appointments so widely available,” San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted recently.

COVID-19 vaccines are free to anyone living in the U.S., regardless of immigration or health insurance status.

How to access a shot

People can still book appointments at many sites through the state’s registration site, myturn.ca.gov and the city of Los Angeles’ registration site. For people without computer access, state residents can call (833) 422-4255 to book appointments; and anyone in L.A. County can call (833) 540-0473.

Alternate ways to book appointments include through healthcare providers, such as Kaiser , and pharmacies that offer vaccines, such as CVS , Ralphs , Rite Aid , Walgreens , Costco and Albertsons/Vons/Safeway/Pavilions.

In L.A. County, the supply has been boosted in part because of extra doses redistributed from other counties that didn’t need them, Ferrer said.

Federal officials are encouraging pharmacies and other vaccine providers to begin allowing walk-up vaccinations.

Vaccine spreading

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of all adults in California have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; nationally, 54% of all adults have had at least one shot.

Among everyone, 47% of all adults in California have had at least one dose; nationally, 43% have had at least one dose.

Advertisement

But there has been a bump in the road.

California’s COVID-19 inoculation pace trailed off after officials paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a precaution earlier this month, according to data compiled by The Times.

With that stoppage now lifted, it remains to be seen whether the state will reverse the recent blip before it morphs into a more downward trend.

Over the weeklong period ending Friday, providers throughout California doled out an average of 329,483 vaccine doses per day. That’s down about 16% from the statewide peak of 394,326, which was recorded two days before federal officials called for a halt in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines following reports of a rare clotting disorder among a handful of recipients.

Advertisement

Although there’s a natural lag in California’s vaccine reporting, as it takes time to account for all the doses administered on a particular day, every day last week saw fewer new doses administered than the corresponding day the week before, and Friday’s rolling average was the lowest since the end of March, Times data show .