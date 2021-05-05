Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

In dramatic shift, California COVID-19 hospitalizations are lowest since pandemic’s start

A stretcher is rolled toward a hospital entrance
A patient is transferred to Los Angeles County USC Medical Center in December. The number of COVID-19 patients reported statewide Monday was a 93% drop from January.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
In another dramatic sign of how rapidly California is recovering from COVID-19, the state recorded its lowest hospitalization rate since the first few weeks of the pandemic, according to data reviewed by The Times.

The numbers come just months after the winter surge left hospitals across Southern California overwhelmed with patients and a spike in deaths.

But over the last three months, COVID-19 has receded rapidly across the region, allowing a massive reopening of the economy and the hope for a return to some kind of normal by the summer.

California is now at the bottom of the nation when it comes to coronavirus case rates. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County progressed into the least-restrictive tier of California’s color-coded closure system, clearing the way for the nation’s most populous county to reopen its economy to the widest extent currently possible.

With more vaccines available and cases plummeting, hospitals are seeing dramatic relief.

The number of COVID-19 patients reported statewide Monday — the most recent day for which data are available — was 1,608. That’s lower than the lowest number in The Times’ record of hospitalizations reported by state officials, which began March 30, 2020, when 1,617 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Monday’s number is a 93% drop in hospitalizations since the peak — on Jan. 6 — when 21,936 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

L.A. County on Sunday posted its lowest COVID-19 hospitalization number — 386 — just 5% of its peak of 8,098. In recent days and weeks, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties have also posted their lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the first few weeks of the pandemic.

In San Francisco, there were only 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday — 6% of its peak of 259, according to figures provided by the state.

“Hospitalizations are at the lowest levels of the pandemic since we’ve been measuring,” San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax told the San Francisco Health Commission on Tuesday. “After 15 months of this pandemic, we are in a much better place.”

Some areas of the state, however, are doing worse.

While no California counties are in the most restrictive purple tier, a dozen of the state’s 58 counties are in the second most restrictive, or red, tier. The counties — Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Solano, Placer, Merced, Shasta, Madera, Nevada, Yuba, Tehama and Del Norte — are largely in the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills and the rural north of the state.

Near Lake Tahoe, a coronavirus outbreak has infected 32 students at Truckee High School, where disease investigators have traced the viral transmission to off-campus activities. Besides those who have tested positive for the virus, an additional 166 students are in quarantine.

Elsewhere in Northern California, health officials in Humboldt County are attributing a recent spike in coronavirus cases to mass gatherings in the area. Humboldt officials said many of the new cases are related to one or more super-spreader events.

One outbreak was linked to a Pentecostal church in Eureka. In a statement posted to the church’s website, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the outbreak stemmed from a church service or outside gatherings among congregants. After hearing of the outbreak, the church said it immediately shut down all its functions and facilities and worked with officials to establish a testing site in the parking lot.

California’s relative embrace of vaccines have been credited as a factor in helping to keep per-capita case counts over the past week to the lowest of any state in the nation.

But there remain wide disparities in California over who is getting the vaccines. Vaccination rates are relatively lower across a number of counties in the Central Valley and the rural counties in the northern part of the state. While more than 60% of residents in San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin and Alpine counties have received at least one vaccine dose, less than 30% of residents in Lassen, Tehama, Kings, Yuba and Modoc counties have.

People living in the wealthiest areas of the state are far more likely to have received a vaccine than people living in the most disadvantaged areas. A Times analysis found that 61% of people living in the most advantaged areas of the state have received at least one dose of vaccine, but only 38% of people in California’s most disadvantaged areas have received a shot.

In L.A. County, while roughly 50% of white, Asian American and Native American residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose, only about 30% of Latino and Black residents had received at least one dose.

Health officials say they are trying to make vaccinations easier for people who haven’t yet received a shot, such as extending weekend and evening hours and bringing vaccine clinics into areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

Some people who have low-income jobs and work long hours are interested in the shot but haven’t yet received it because they have limited free time to seek the vaccine, and vaccine sites are far away from where they live or work.

Times staff writer Hayley Smith contributed to this report.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

