Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Low COVID-19 cases and deaths continue as Los Angeles County nears ‘terrible milestone’

People wait for vaccinations at Dodger Stadium
Healthcare workers wait in line for COVID-19 vaccinations at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15, 2021. Five new deaths reported by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday put the county near 24,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

COVID-19 deaths and cases continued to drop in Los Angeles County , the Department of Public Health reported Sunday, even as the region approached a grim new marker of 24,000 deaths from the pandemic.

The count, which could be low because of delays in weekend reporting, included five deaths, 248 new cases and 400 hospitalizations.

The daily positivity rate for those who seek testing continues to be low in Los Angeles County, at 0.5%. Not all individuals who carry the virus are tested.

“While transmission is low and we continue to see declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, we are approaching the terrible milestone of 24,000 COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in a statement Saturday.

Advertisement

She added, “There continues to be higher risk of COVID-19 transmission and severe health outcomes among unvaccinated people. Please get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Appointment-free vaccinations will become available throughout Los Angeles on Monday.

California

Beginning Monday, L.A. will offer appointment-free COVID-19 vaccinations

Los Angeles, CA - April 15: Liesl Eibschutz, a medical student from Dartmouth University, loads a syringe with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before giving it to people on the first day that people ages 16 and up can receive the vaccine at Kedren Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Award-winning television producer, Marti Noxon, who's a big fan of Kedren Vaccines, sent an In-N-Out truck to feed 200+ volunteers who help make this vaccine program such a huge success and she did so on the day that vaccines are being made available to all people 16+ in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Beginning Monday, L.A. will offer appointment-free COVID-19 vaccinations

The move is intended to give people who don’t have the time or technological resources to navigate online booking platforms a chance to get the shot.

More Coverage

Low COVID-19 cases and deaths continue as L.A. County nears ‘terrible milestone’

The county’s low positivity rate allowed it to move into the state’s yellow, or least restrictive, tier on Thursday for the first time during the pandemic.

That change allows for more visitors to patronize sporting events, theme parks, restaurants and other venues.

California

L.A. County is now in the yellow tier. Here’s what the major reopening means to you

SANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 04: Jeremy Canchola, left, visiting from Ohio plays chess with his uncle Alex Rodriguez on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Tuesday May 4, 2021 as Los Angeles County continues to rebound dramatically from a deadly winter COVID-19 surge, and with vaccinations continuing at a rapid pace there's increasing certainty that public health officials will move the county (and its many businesses, large and small) into the state's least restrictive reopening tier this week. Third Street Promenade on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

L.A. County is now in the yellow tier. Here’s what the major reopening means to you

L.A. County is in the yellow tier of the state’s COVID recovery plan, allowing for the broadest reopening of the economy since the pandemic began.

More Coverage

Orange County, other sites to close mass vaccination centers
COVID-19 vaccines really do prevent coronavirus infections, studies suggest

It was only five months ago that the county was the nation’s COVID-19 epicenter.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement